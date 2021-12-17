For the Love of Chocolate

Soft and chewy, these homemade Chocolate Crinkle Cookies are made with real chocolate and coated in sugar for a deliciously sweet finish. I'm so excited for this time of year because it means all the cookies that I've been thinking about from prior years. This is pretty much the only time of year where I make massive amounts of cookies. Made with real chocolate, then rolled and coated in powdered sugar, they are a match made in heaven. These are so soft and chewy, and with that powdered sugar, it just gives them the extra sweetness that really sets the whole thing odd. Plus they are super easy to whip up and everyone loves them! So if you want a classic cookie that is always a hit, then you need to make these Chocolate Crinkle Cookies.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO