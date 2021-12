Jordan Davis began a new Christmas tradition when he moved to Nashville a few years ago and it centers around his favorite holiday movie. Pre-COVID, Jordan annually went to the historic Belcourt Theatre to catch a viewing of the classic It’s a Wonderful Life. He tells us: “The one Christmas movie I have to watch, which Elf has slowly taken over that spot, but I would have to say It’s a Wonderful Life. Then moving to Nashville, they play it at a theater here in town, and it’s something that I really look forward to going and seeing that movie. Man, it’s just a great movie.”

