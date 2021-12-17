ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Budget draft for 2022 shows increase of $1.8 million

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains the final draft of the 2022 budget to elected officials and department heads on Thursday. The Ohio Revised Code requires the budget to be passed in January.

LIMA — The county budget is expected to grow by $1.8 million in 2022 at a projected $31.8 million.

The Allen County Commissioners held a meeting Thursday morning with the heads of each department to unveil their most recent version of the 2022 budget.

Commissioner Cory Noonan cautioned that the budget was not yet final and the numbers shown could change slightly. The Ohio Revised Code requires the budget to be passed in January.

“We’re close,” Noonan said. “It’s about 96% finished right now and there may be small changes when it gets passed next month, but this is very close to what we will see.”

The commissioners based their budget off projected carryovers and revenues. They cited six considerations that heavily affected how they created the budget: negotiated contracts; increased medical insurance premiums; additional staffing added to the public defender’s office; indigent defense; maintenance agreements and salary increases.

Around $400,000 is budgeted toward salary increases of non-contracted employees. The commissioners will leave it to the department heads on how to distribute that money.

“It sounds like a lot of money, but the county is a pretty big employer. We don’t want people to hear a number and then think they are getting a certain amount of money and see a different amount,” Noonan explained.

It was the first budget the current commissioners have worked on together. Beth Seibert and Brian Winegardner got their first taste of the lengthy process and it was the eighth for Noonan.

“Anytime you bring someone to a team you are bringing assets together and Commissioners Winegardner and Seibert brought some pretty strong assets to the table,” Noonan said. “Commissioner Seibert was on an agency that is in the budget and went through the process with the commissioners in the past and understood the dialogue and goals of the process. Commissioner Winegardner as Chief Deputy of the sheriff’s office helped manage what is one-third of the budget. I have nothing but compliments for what assets they are to the game.”

Noonan mentioned making a budget is really a 17-month marathon where for five months the commissioners take in information and draft a budget and 12 months of carrying it out. He compared the budgeting process to a football game where all of the attention goes into the final result with no understanding of how or why they arrived at the conclusion that this was the best plan for their situation.

“You watch the (Cleveland) Browns play and say ‘why are you doing this? Why is the game plan this way?’ I’m watching just a few plays and they spent a week and know what is best for them,” Noonan said. “A lot goes into this 1,617 page budget and I always state that you only have 30 seconds to talk about a budget and you can’t possibly explain everything that went into it.”

