Ohio State

Ohio reports a second day of more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,025 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It's the second day in a row...

Dawm Matchik
6d ago

see this doesn't make sense to me because they're like saying that like over 75% of the population is vaccinated, I just don't get it I really don't understand and now people are getting so many breakthrough crises so does that mean everybody was bound and determined to get it and this vaccine was just supposed to help make it less severe

