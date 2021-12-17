ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Strikes First-Look Deal With Texas Monthly

HBO is headed to the Lone Star State in search of material. The premium cabler has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine. Under the deal, the publication will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet and its sibling streaming service HBO Max. The deal comes as HBO Max is at work on Love and Death, a Lionsgate TV-produced limited series based on a series of Texas Monthly articles by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom about an infamous 1980 murder case: the killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max has been seeing a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

“Blue Beetle” Skips HBO Max For Cinemas

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ “Blue Beetle,” originally slated to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, is now slated to head to movie theaters. The studio announced that the feature, DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero and starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Mariduena, will get a theatrical release from August 18th 2023.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Six Feet Under’ Reboot In Development At HBO

A reboot of the 2001 series Six Feet Under is under development at HBO, according to Variety. Currently, no plotline or writer has been attached to the project, which is still in the early stages. Six Feet Under aired from 2001 to 2005 and followed the lives of the Fisher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

HBO Max Releases New Station Eleven Trailer

Just over a month after offering up a first look teaser, HBO Max has released the full trailer for Station Eleven, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name. As was the case with the teaser, this new trailer showcases the miniseries' star-studded cast which includes Mackenzie Davis, Gael Garcia Bernal, Himesh Patel, and Lori Petty. The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Patrick Fugit
Person
Keir Gilchrist
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
George Clooney
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Krysten Ritter
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Texas Monthly

HBO and HBO Max to Get First Dibs on Texas Monthly Stories

During my first job after college, as late-night police reporter for the Tampa Tribune, my shift ended in the wee hours, not long before the presses started rolling, and one of my greatest pleasures was to grab an early copy of the newspaper—as warm to the touch as freshly baked bread—with one of my stories on the front. Today, I and my colleagues at Texas Monthly get that same thrill every month when the first copies of our print magazine land in the office. And we look forward to a whole new source of excitement, accompanied by popcorn, as more of our stories and podcasts get adapted for streaming series.
TEXAS STATE
thecinemaholic.com

Is Being the Ricardos on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime?

Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J. K. Simmons, and Nina Arianda, ‘Being the Ricardos’ is a biographical drama movie directed and written by Aaron Sorkin. The film explores the complicated relationship of ‘I Love Lucy’ stars Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball by offering a glimpse of one critical production week of the groundbreaking sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Is Gossip Girl new this week on HBO Max? Season 2 hopes

Where is Gossip Girl on HBO Max this week? Is the revival actually done for the season? Given that it returned to the air just a matter of two weeks ago, we understand any and all confusion that may be out there. With that being said, we’re here to help...
TV SERIES
solzyatthemovies.com

HBO Max: Coming and Leaving in January 2022

HBO Max announced the list of films, series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service during January 2022. Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long!. Join Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other esteemed cast...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Death#Texas Monthly Enters#The Texas Monthly Press#Lionsgate Television#Wandavision#Variety Texas Monthly#Caa
Temple Daily Telegram

HBO Max series looking for extras

Streaming service HBO Max is looking for vaccinated Central Texans interested in working as extras for a new limited series. The show will be based around a murder that happened in the 1970s in Central Texas, according to a news release. Shooting in Killeen will be on Jan. 25 as...
KILLEEN, TX
HBO Watch

How To Watch “The Matrix: Resurrections” on HBO Max!

Are you ready to choose once again between the red pill and the blue pill? The final Same-Day Premiere Movie is upon us. Get ready for the fourth (and final?) entry in The Matrix franchise. Director Lana Wachowski states: “I couldn’t have my mom and dad… yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super-simple. You can look at it and say: ‘Okay, these two people die, and okay, bring these two people back to life, and oh, doesn’t that feel good?’ Yeah, it did! It’s simple, and this is what art does and this is what stories do. They comfort us and they’re important.” Do you feel a necessity for Neo & Trinity also? The Matrix: Resurrections opens in available cinemas on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through January 22, 2022. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

HBO Max Releases Trailer For The Fifth And Final Season

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the critically beloved Max Original SEARCH PARTY. The dark comedy’s fifth and final season debuts FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech...
TV SERIES
ABC Action News

Finding Magic Mike Series on HBO Max

How Does a Regular Joe Become a Magic Mike? We find out by speaking to Actor Adam Rodriguez who is also the host and judge of the new modern dance competition series. The show, Finding Magic Mike is based on Steven Soderberg’s Original hit film that starred Rodriguez alongside Channing Tatum, Magic Mike.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Reveals This New 2022 Campaign Spot

HBO Max has released this new campaign introducing the streamer’s unprecedented line-up for 2022, featuring highly anticipated original programming, Warner Bros. films made exclusively for HBO Max, new content from beloved DC and Wizarding World franchises, hit movies, and more. Following a year marked by groundbreaking hits, the spot signifies HBO Max’s continued commitment to deliver audiences fresh and imaginative content, featuring bold, iconic characters from the world’s best creators—all in one place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

HBO Max cancels Head of the Class reboot a month after its premiere

The Isabella Gomez-led reboot of the 1986-1991 ABC high school sitcom has been canceled a little over a month after its Nov. 4 premiere. From executive producer Bill Lawrence and writers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Head of the Class premiered to okay reviews. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class, an HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication.” Head of the Class is the second original series to be canceled by HBO Max, joining fellow comedy Generation.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy