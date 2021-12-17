ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID after questioning mask rules at Senate hearing

By Reuters
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest chief executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a Senate hearing where he questioned the health benefits of masks on airplanes, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters. Kelly...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newscenter1.tv

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

SEATTLE (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing says it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
SEATTLE, WA
AFP

US regulator proposes fixes on some Boeing 777s after engine incidents

The US aviation regulator on Wednesday proposed modifications and safety inspections on some models of the Boeing 777 jet, following a number of engine incidents. The most recent and dramatic one involved an engine on a United Airlines 777 bursting into flames shortly after takeoff in February, scattering debris over a Denver suburb. No one was injured, but it led to scores of 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines being removed from service worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration had ordered checks on all similar engines before any of those models returned to the skies. On Wednesday, it said these 777 models needed modifications for safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Flight Attendants#Aircraft#Southwest#Reuters#The Senate Commerce#Delta Air Lines
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
People

A Career Flight Attendant on the Wildest Bad Behavior She's Seen In-Flight: Urination, Strip Teases & More

With the holiday season upon us, airline employees are prepared to accommodate record travel numbers as many people brave the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to get quality time with their loved ones as 2021 comes to a close. But with tensions and anxiety at an all-time high due to the current state of the world, career flight attendant Sara Nelson explains in an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that unruly and disruptive behavior on planes is currently "off the charts."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy