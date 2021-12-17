ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Strikes First-Look Deal With Texas Monthly

HBO is headed to the Lone Star State in search of material.

The premium cabler has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine. Under the deal, the publication will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet and its sibling streaming service HBO Max.

The deal comes as HBO Max is at work on Love and Death , a Lionsgate TV-produced limited series based on a series of Texas Monthly articles by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom about an infamous 1980 murder case: the killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit star in the series, which counts David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari as executive producers, with Lesli Linka Glatter directing. (Hulu is also producing a series, Candy , based on the Montgomery-Gore case.)

Texas Monthly signed with CAA for representation in 2019. In the past two years, the publication has put more than two dozen articles into development. Among them are projects with Renée Zellweger and George Clooney, a comedy at Fox based on the magazine’s “The Texanist” column , and a drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan based on Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment’s Boomtown podcast.

