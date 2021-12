A Donald Trump supporter was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the attack on the US Capitol, the harshest punishment yet handed down in the investigation into the January 6 violence. Robert Scott Palmer, 54, was seen in videos and photos wearing an American flag jacket decorated with pro-Trump patches and a hat reading "Florida for Trump" as he threw boards, a fire extinguisher and other objects at police outside the Capitol. He had tried to enter the Capitol but was ultimately pushed back by pepper spray deployed by security officials. After that he continued to throw things at officers, until he was hit by a rubber bullet.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO