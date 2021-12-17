ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire make open call for head coach candidates to succeed sacked Andrew Gale... with club also looking for six non-executive directors following clear out amid Azeem Rafiq claims of institutional racism

 6 days ago

Yorkshire have begun the application process for a head coach and are also looking to recruit up to six non-executive directors following the mass changes triggered by Azeem Rafiq's claim of institutional racism at Headingley.

Since 16 members of the club's coaching and medical staff were sacked, Yorkshire have appointed Darren Gough as managing director of cricket but have now made an open call for candidates to come forward to succeed Andrew Gale.

The head coach will report to Gough and put in place a new coaching team and support staff to work from the youth levels up to first XI - those positions will be advertised soon.

Chair Lord Patel and Yorkshire have begun the application process for a new head coach
Since Andrew Gale (L) was fired as head coach, Darren Gough (R) has been appointed as managing director of cricket
Of the potential new board members, chair Lord Patel said: 'There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that Yorkshire is a club for everyone.

'We are committed to fostering excellence throughout the team, and we need people at the club who believe in the process we are undertaking and want to be part of it.

'The roles we are advertising will play a crucial part in the development of an inclusive and welcoming culture that learns from the past and welcomes progress.

'We want to attract the very best applications from a range of backgrounds to join us, and I look forward to meeting with potential candidates over the coming weeks.'

Mass changes have been triggered by Azeem Rafiq's claim of institutional racism at the club
The Headingley outfit are also looking to recruit up to six non-executive directors

