Alita: Battle Angel 2 might happen after Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

By Fiona Underhill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Robert Rodriguez has been speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about The Book of Boba Fett and what might be on the cards afterwards for the Spy Kids director. Speaking of Boba, Rodriguez says that the character “invites a whole world from the underworld in with him. Things turn up you...

ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

‘Return’ Trailer: “The Book of Boba Fett”

Another TV spot is here for the next live-action “Star Wars” TV series “The Book of Boba Fett,” this one a double-sized one dubbed ‘Return’. Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively from the second season of “The Mandalorian” in the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen Teases Series Is More The Godfather Than Western

The original Star Wars trilogy allowed series creator George Lucas to embrace and pay tribute to a number of beloved cinematic genres, including Westerns, though it was the debut of The Mandalorian that more fully embraced the gunslinging nature of the galaxy far, far away. With the spinoff Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett focusing on the notorious bounty hunter, it would likely come with the implication of more Western themes being explored, though star Ming-Na Wen recently detailed that the series falls more in line with a project like The Godfather. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will debut on Disney+ on December 29th.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Photo Spot Installed Outside Star Wars Trading Post at the Downtown Disney District

With “The Book of Boba Fett” premiering December 29th on Disney+, the promotions are ramping up fort his exciting new series focusing on the story of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter. And to help drum up excitement for the new series, a photo spot themed to the upcoming show has been installed at the Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Latest The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Could Confirm Revival of Long-Lost Location

One of the joys of The Mandalorian has been the ways in which producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have used the series to embrace long-forgotten corners of the galaxy far, far away, with the latest teaser for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett potentially confirming another nod to an obscure corner of the franchise. A few quick shots in the latest teaser look like it could see Fett venturing to Tosche Station, a locale made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope, though it was referenced in name only, as Luke famously told his Uncle Owen, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters." Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

“Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” May Include Another Mandalorian Character

“Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” is the next “Star Wars” series to come to the Disney+ streaming service following the events of “The Mandalorian” season 2. And according to a new rumor, a major character from “The Mandalorian” may be appearing at some point in this new spinoff!
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

New Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Released Today

The next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ show ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is coming at the end of the month and today Disney released a new teaser spot for it. In this teaser Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) mention that sometimes “fear” is a “sure bet” in difficult times and she also mentions “They’re going to war” but doesn’t say who.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Reveals War in the Criminal Underworld

A war is brewing in Tatooine in the latest teaser for The Book of Boba Fett!. We already know that The Book of Boba Fett will follow the former bounty hunter trying to take control of Tatooine. However, it looks like the criminal underworld will be giving in without a fight. A new teaser for the upcoming Star Wars series pretty much confirms that a war is coming and Boba Fett is right smack in the middle of it all.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: New Promo for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Released

The latest promo for the Disney+ Original Series “The Book of Boba Fett” has been released, and it looks like the notorious bounty hunter is getting ready for war. The promo shows Tatooine dealing with the aftermath of the death of Jabba the Hutt, with a number of aspiring gangsters ready to take the murdered crime lord’s place.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: X-Men Writer Simon Kinberg Confirms He Never Wrote Boba Fett Movie Script

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, countless reports and rumors have emerged about planned projects, but one adventure that was seemingly more fiction than fact was X-Men writer Simon Kinberg writing a Boba Fett film, per The Playlist. At one point, Lucasfilm had tapped Chronicle director Josh Trank to develop a spinoff film for the franchise that would feature Fett, while other reports claimed as recently as 2018 that Logan director James Mangold was attached to a project featuring the bounty hunter. Kinberg himself, however, noted that such a script doesn't exist. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be debuting on Disney+ on December 29th.
MOVIES
FanSided

How many episodes are in The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is almost here! The Disney+ original Star Wars series debuts on the streamer near the end of December. While the show is a spin-off of The Mandalorian, it’ll be tackling the crime genre through Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s rise in the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars universe. Now that they’re taking over Jabba the Hutt’s territory, their strength and their wits will be tested.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

New images and TV spot for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

With its premieres just two weeks away, Disney+ has shared another batch of images from Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featuring Temuera Morrison’s bounty hunter alongside Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. Check them out here, along with a new promo for The Mandalorian spinoff series…. “The Book...
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Ming-Na Wen Didn't Know She Was Starring In Book Of Boba Fett

With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers currently pouring into the internet like water into a leaky boat — rest assured you won't see any of those details here, but I sincerely hope you're staying off social media until you plan to see the movie! — perhaps the title for best-kept secrets among franchises should go from Marvel superheroes to Lucasfilm and its host of "Star Wars" characters. Ever since Disney took over the franchise, plot details, movie titles, and even character names have been notoriously difficult for general audiences to come by with each new production. Just think back to how very, very few people knew about Harrison Ford's cameo in "The Rise of Skywalker," Frank Oz reprising his puppeteering work for Yoda in "The Last Jedi," or even the existence of Baby Yoda until those final few seconds in the series premiere of "The Mandalorian."
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Grogu Rumored For The Book Of Boba Fett | Barside Buzz

Grogu rumored for The Book of Boba Fett? That’s the latest Barside Buzz from two reputable insiders. The initial report came from Star Wars News Net (SWNN) and here is what they said. We’ve heard from a credible source that Grogu was spotted on some crew merchandise used for...
MOVIES
westcentralsbest.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Inside the Mysterious Bounty Hunter’s Return to ‘Star Wars’ Universe

In a Star Wars Universe that has found great glory in returning favorites (Young Han! Old Luke! Baby Yoda!), there may be no resurrection more welcome than The Book of Boba Fett. As faithful fans of the franchise know, stoic bounty hunter Boba Fett is the space-set canon’s ultimate quiet masked antihero, a character who piqued great interest in the 1980 film Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back, met a ridiculous end in 1983’s Episode VI—Return of the Jedi and had his backstory told in the prequel films that followed. Finally, he’s back.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

