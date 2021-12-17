Alita: Battle Angel 2 might happen after Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

With "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers currently pouring into the internet like water into a leaky boat — rest assured you won't see any of those details here, but I sincerely hope you're staying off social media until you plan to see the movie! — perhaps the title for best-kept secrets among franchises should go from Marvel superheroes to Lucasfilm and its host of "Star Wars" characters. Ever since Disney took over the franchise, plot details, movie titles, and even character names have been notoriously difficult for general audiences to come by with each new production. Just think back to how very, very few people knew about Harrison Ford's cameo in "The Rise of Skywalker," Frank Oz reprising his puppeteering work for Yoda in "The Last Jedi," or even the existence of Baby Yoda until those final few seconds in the series premiere of "The Mandalorian."

