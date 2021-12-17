ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Buffalo Sabres' Dec. 22 game against Colorado Avalanche postponed due to COVID-19

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League is continuing to postpone games of teams who have had recent COVID-19 outbreaks. The Buffalo Sabres game against the Colorado Avalanche on...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
2 On Your Side

Former Sabre Jack Eichel puts his Buffalo home on the market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has placed his Buffalo Waterfront Village townhouse on the market. Eichel, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, listed the townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle for $1.3 million, according to a listing posted Dec. 20 on Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and Realtor.com. Howard Hanna agent Giavanna Rossi listed the property.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Colorado Avalanche#Florida Panthers#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NHL Officially Announces That Players Won’t Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy