These days, it can feel like records are set every week. Between Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats, and all of the other avenues that we have to access information, whenever you log into Twitter, you can find some story about how one of the members of the Philadelphia Eagles has done something that’s never been done before or how said feat hasn’t been seen since (fill in whatever year is appropriate). Just look at how the stats have, at times, to defend Jalen Hurts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO