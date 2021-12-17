Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. PT and can be seen on ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports North.

Los Angeles (16-13) is riding a three-game winning streak after Austin Reaves hit a game-winner against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the last 24 hours have been brutal for L.A. on the status front. Russell Westbrook is among the four players who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will not play in this game.

Minnesota (13-15) is on a two-game winning streak and blew out the Lakers in the first matchup thanks to a strong third quarter. Though the Lakers didn’t have LeBron James available in that game, Westbrook won’t be playing in this one. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have a clean injury report, so both teams will have to wait to play each other at full strength.

Lakers at Timberwolves notable injuries:

Lakers: OUT – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza (ankle), Kendrick Nunn (knee); Probable – Anthony Davis (knee), LeBron James (abdominal)

Timberwolves: No injuries to report.

Point spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Money line: Timberwolves -135 / Lakers +110

Over-under: 221.5

Advice and prediction

The Lakers aren’t favored tonight because of all the missing bodies. Many of the important statistics don’t pertain to this contest because key elements that shape those numbers aren’t playing, such as Westbrook. A win is certainly possible for L.A. because LeBron is playing. However, this will likely come down to the matchup between Towns and Davis. Can Davis step up and impose himself like he’s done before?

Factoring LeBron’s availability, take the Lakers plus-2.5, Lakers plus-110 and the under 221.5.

Prediction: Lakers 109, Timberwolves 106

