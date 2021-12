Kiss lead guitarist Tommy Thayer feels secure in his legacy with the band, calling himself "the Ronnie Wood" of the group in a recent interview. Thayer reflected on his tenure with the face-painted rockers in a new Guitar World interview. "I don't know if many people realize this, but I’ve been the lead guitarist in Kiss longer than any other Kiss guitar player," he said. "But I will always be known as 'the new guy,' though — no matter what happens. I'm the Ronnie Wood of Kiss."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO