ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Yes, he's among the elite players from VT. There are more than a few.

By VTfan2019 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut a call that size may...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

The Army Mizzo game is why I like all of the Bowls

That could have been the best bowl game of the season (to watch) -- DeputyD 12/23/2021 2:00PM. I can barely watch sports that don’t involve VT any more. Background at a -- BG Hokie 12/23/2021 10:08AM. I can never get the radio and TV broadcast to synch. Very frustrating...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I dunno, I’m really looking forward to that Rutgers-Wake matchup.

I dunno, I’m really looking forward to that Rutgers-Wake matchup. ** -- lawhokie 12/23/2021 1:58PM. Moving the influential games after New Year's Day hurt the prestige of the -- Maroon Baboon 12/23/2021 11:42AM. I've been saying it for years. Move the bowls to preseason games -- HokieToph 12/23/2021 11:38AM.
NFL
sportswar.com

Those are all very capable teams aside from Pitt.

Win 1 of next 2 and we’re in good shape BUT our next 5 ACC home games -- hokiepro 12/20/2021 10:42AM. I’d say at home YES. But we thought we SHOULD beat Wake too -- hokiepro 12/21/2021 1:24PM. Whoa whoa whoa, I didn't predict it, just saying they...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt
sportswar.com

What if the SEC pulls out, but everyone else stays? LOL!

SIR: CFP Expansion, everything is on the table, lots of disagreement (LINK) -- Stech 12/20/2021 12:54PM. Why does college football continually bow down to the Rose Bowl? -- Hokester 12/21/2021 12:04AM. The PAC is insisting on auto bids for the P5, Rose could get PAC & B1G and -- Stech...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Anybody ever seen an ending like Lewis Foca?

All the work the coaches and wrestlers put in and then to lose a high level match like that. I guess once you tell the ref your choice there's no correcting it?. He realized his mistake late after Mekhi went down, but could tell he was trying to correct it before he covered.
COMBAT SPORTS
sportswar.com

I would be very happy with him - just needs a better coach than

SI has VT listed as possible landing spot for UF QB Emory Jones -- OrlandoHokie 12/22/2021 1:31PM. As the article suggests, this kid looks tailor made for Malzhan's system ** -- Tombo 12/22/2021 7:11PM. Starting to get worried about the lack of quality QBs in the Portal. ** -- Grassroots...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I think they are saying they want to pull out of the NCAA altogether, if

They do that, then others don't have power to do anything. I also don't see how antitrust is violated if they do that. You have to treat it like any industry, if they decide that they don't want to associate with their current industry, how is that stopping the others from being able to compete. I hear the threat, but I don't think it is real. This is not one organization owning the market. It will be somewhere between 69 (with B12 expansion) or more. I think the antitrust is a red herring.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy