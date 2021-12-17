ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

If you don't devote a lot of practice time to playing a zone, you probably

By SteveInBaltimore Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don't devote a lot of practice time...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingbolt.com

15 Terrible Games You Probably Didn’t Even Care To Finish

Game development is a pretty daunting task. It requires extensive labour and creative prowess over a long period of time. With the number of people in development teams ranging in the hundreds, it’s understandable that there are many moving parts to a game. If one breaks, it could derail the whole project. Sometimes, despite getting all things right on a technical level – things just don’t click. Either way, this results in a bad game, that most likely critics and gamers wouldn’t be willing to spend their time on. There has been no shortage of such games in the medium, and on that note – here are 15 such games that are so bad that you probably didn’t even care to finish them.
VIDEO GAMES
sportswar.com

I would be very happy with him - just needs a better coach than

SI has VT listed as possible landing spot for UF QB Emory Jones -- OrlandoHokie 12/22/2021 1:31PM. As the article suggests, this kid looks tailor made for Malzhan's system ** -- Tombo 12/22/2021 7:11PM. Starting to get worried about the lack of quality QBs in the Portal. ** -- Grassroots...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Pedulla (and Mutts) play with an edge to them...like the fire they bring

We didn’t play badly at all. Duke was just scary good in the 2nd half. ** -- Hokiestud 12/23/2021 10:09AM. In two years, Pedulla and Rice should be a huge problem for every opponent -- EDGEMAN 12/23/2021 10:00AM. Pedulla (and Mutts) play with an edge to them...like the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Steveinbaltimore
sportswar.com

Quick, someone deliver a case of Fosters to their hotel room!

Did Georgia know her folks were coming? Just wondering if her mind has -- IB4TECH 12/16/2021 9:51PM. Quick, someone deliver a case of Fosters to their hotel room! -- EDGEMAN 12/17/2021 11:17AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
GEORGIA STATE
sportswar.com

Pre med, pre vet, pre dent ...usually

Admire this aspect of the student athlete...keep it up, ladies! ** -- 133182Hokie 12/22/2021 08:44AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
bagogames.com

The Best Digital Games You Can Play This Winter (Even If You Don’t Have a Console)

As the winter rolls in, the nights get darker and the weather becomes progressively worse. As a result, it’s no surprise that a large number of people are staying home rather than braving the elements. Of course, keeping yourself entertained whilst at home can be a challenge, so what should you be doing this winter? One of the most popular hobbies that people all over the world continually embrace is gaming. 
VIDEO GAMES
sportswar.com

I’ve been out of the loop. Catch me up

Brady seems to be coming along. "Almost beat the #20 guy" is a stretch... Smith never threatened him ** -- Palmetto Hokie 12/23/2021 6:22PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

The Army Mizzo game is why I like all of the Bowls

That could have been the best bowl game of the season (to watch) -- DeputyD 12/23/2021 2:00PM. I can barely watch sports that don’t involve VT any more. Background at a -- BG Hokie 12/23/2021 10:08AM. I can never get the radio and TV broadcast to synch. Very frustrating...
FOOTBALL
fadeawayworld.net

LaMelo Ball Says He Was Born Left-Handed But LaVar Made Him Change To Right Hand: “Our Pops Changed Us Because When We Eat At The Table, Lonzo And My Pops Are Right-Handed So Me And Gelo Was Hitting Them. He Changed All Of Us So We All Right.”

LaMelo Ball keeps surprising the NBA community with revelations about his father and the way he took his sons to pursue a career in the association. So far, two of them have made it to the league, Lonzo, and LaMelo, while LiAngelo is part of the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy