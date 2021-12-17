ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VT 56 SB 71 Mutts 11

By OmahaHokie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSL OPT: VT=??? St. Bonaventure=??? tiebreak: Mutts' points=???...

Agree, I also prefer Cassell.

What is the better venue for home duals? Cassell or the Moss Center? -- NightVisionHokie 12/21/2021 11:28AM. We were concerned about sight lines the first time we had front row seats. -- nvpbrown 12/21/2021 4:01PM. Moss, hands down one of the best places to watch a match in the country...
LOOK! The 21 ‘Most Awesome Mutts’ in Illinois

If looking at photos of adorable mutts is something that makes you feel good, you should take 5 minutes and fall in love with these pups. Mutt Lovers! Hope you've gotten some smooches from your mutt today or plan to in the very near future. I've never been able to...
Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Bonaventure
Maryland Hoops

Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and the No. 6 Maryland Women rolled to a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday in Baltimore. After taking off for Christmas, they’ll travel to play Illinois on December 30th. The Men return to the hardwood next Tuesday to host Loyola at the Xfinity Center.
VT-UMD ready for Pinstripe Bowl at Stadium

The gridiron has been painted across Yankee Stadium’s green grass, awaiting the arrivals of Virginia Tech University and the University of Maryland, this year’s participants in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Practices are continuing for the squads, who are set to kick off on Dec. 29 at 2:15...
Nice Snatch movie reference

VT Hires Dwight Galt IV As Dir. Of Football Strength & Conditioning -- David Cunningham. Really starting to see the Fu departures in a different light -- TekkNerd 12/23/2021 06:16AM. Best Pitt performance ever, but BrickTop is a pretty fantastic character! ** -- Palmetto Hokie 12/22/2021 4:44PM. Oh please, Pitt...
Jason Beck Steps Into Virginia Coordinator Spotlight For Fenway Bowl

The Virginia football team ramped up its preparations for the Fenway Bowl this week as it tries to send departing coach Bronco Mendenhall out on a high note. The Cavaliers face Southern Methodist University on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. in Boston. While game prep under Mendenhall is a...
A spy

Rumors from UVA that Marques Hagans might become a coach here -- VTStylez9 12/23/2021 12:26PM. If your rival cannot beat you from time-to-time it's not a rival anymore -- DGHOKIE 12/23/2021 4:10PM. Miami was definitely a rival during the Big East days. However, I'm not -- VTHokie2000 12/23/2021 9:26PM. Na...
Exact opposite.

I still love the game of football. Love the strategy and performance. Unfortunately, I have such an emotional investment in VT Football that it has become almost torture to watch. Oddly, my most enjoyable experience in 3 years was the UNC-VT multi-overtime game when I was too sick to get emotional.
Yep just like all their other deceptive explanations as to why they SUCK

Nothing new. We have four VERY small schools (Duke, BC, Wake, Miami) -- HokieAl 12/22/2021 09:18AM. Duke, BC, and Miami all have more students than Notre Dame ** -- mvick 12/22/2021 10:57AM. Notre Dame does not have a great stadium atmosphere either IMO -- VictoryTurkey 12/22/2021 12:47PM. Big House was...
The key to this team is Alleyne (sorry missed the thread below)

Aluma and Mutts will do stuff to help the team win..whether they have good or bad games, whether or not Alluma is bothered by size or not. these two will do things. Cattoor will make shots and play defense. He will help control the ball. Sometimes the ball needs to find him more, but he will help the team.
Tested In Non-League Play, Virginia Tech Is Prepared for ACC Gauntlet

Ask Mike Young where Virginia Tech (8-4, 0-1 ACC) is after its non-league slate and he’ll give it to you straight. The Hokies, seated No. 28 in the NET rankings and No. 22 by KenPom, are a top-35 team in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency. They played three road tests – Navy, Maryland, Dayton – and won twice. The loss to the Flyers, coupled with defeats in Brooklyn vs. Memphis and Xavier, were close. Only the 19-point Wake Forest loss in the ACC opener sticks out like a sore thumb.
Signee Karson Gay Reflects On Virginia Football Coaching Change

The final week in November, Karson Gay and his family hosted Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall and offensive coordinator Robert Anae on an in-home visit. The Boyd-Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN) senior, a consensus 3-star tight end prospect and Virginia commitment, would be one of the few prospects Mendenhall would meet with in person before resigning as Cavaliers head coach later that week.
Your Duke basketball preview!

Virginia Tech men’s basketball travels (pardon the sporting pun) 121-miles So-by-So-East, on down to Tobacco Road for a massive in-league match-up vs. one of two even mo’ massive Atlantic Coast Conference basketball factory programs on Wednesday nite (8 PM). The Hokies must now face big, bad, bad-azz and...
The 2022 Virginia Tech Recruiting Class: Offense

Last week we took a deeper look at the 2022 Virginia Tech defensive class, and today we’ll switch sides of the ball and focus in on the offense. The Hokies signed 10 offensive players in December, and there’s also the possibility that defensive linemen such as Braelin Moore and Gunner Givens could also end up on the offensive line. Tech signed at least one player for every position, and it’s possible that a couple of these guys could end up on the field this season.
