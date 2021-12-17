VT 56 SB 71 Mutts 11

Ask Mike Young where Virginia Tech (8-4, 0-1 ACC) is after its non-league slate and he’ll give it to you straight. The Hokies, seated No. 28 in the NET rankings and No. 22 by KenPom, are a top-35 team in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency. They played three road tests – Navy, Maryland, Dayton – and won twice. The loss to the Flyers, coupled with defeats in Brooklyn vs. Memphis and Xavier, were close. Only the 19-point Wake Forest loss in the ACC opener sticks out like a sore thumb.
Comments / 0