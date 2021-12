Sleeplore debuts its new track, “Easy,” today in advance of the Dec. 15 release of its self-titled debut EP. With his first EP as Sleeplore due next week and the project’s first live show in the rearview mirror, Clyde Rosencrance recently joined us to chat about the endeavor that has been a few years in the making. After years of working as a producer and band member, Rosencrance revealed the challenges and advantages of working on his own music, his songwriting process and the achievement of finally bringing Sleeplore to the stage at the recent Electric City Music Conference. You can watch the interview here.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO