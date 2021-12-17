ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rare Allman Brothers Band Early Live Recordings Reissued 2021 In Review

Cover picture for the articleThe Allman Brothers Band had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they and The Owsley Stanley Foundation announced an expanded reissue of the group's 1970 Filmore East live performances opening for the Grateful Dead, on special 3CD package that hit stores on June 18th. We were sent...

loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
mauinow.com

Announcing the “Allman Betts Band” Maui Concert at the MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui debut of the Allman Betts Band in Castle Theater Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members Friday, Dec. 17 and to the general public Monday, Dec. 20. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

PHOTOS: The Allman Family Revival Honors Gregg Allman At Beacon Theatre

The Allman Betts Band brought its traveling Allman Family Revival tour to New York’s Beacon Theatre for a special performance on Wednesday, which would have marked Gregg Allman‘s 74th birthday. The Beacon Theatre played host to the final Allman Brothers Band concert on October 29th, 2014, marking the band’s 238th straight sold-out show at the venue.
MUSIC
Antelope Valley Press

The Band is gone but their jams live on

Honoring the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album, “Cahoots,” The Band has released an updated reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes and an unreleased 1971 concert. Physically/digitally released on Dec 10, “Cahoots (50th anniversary edition)” follows similar half-centennial reissues for their first three albums, “Music From Big Pink” (1968), “The Band” (1969) and “Stage Fright” (1970).
MUSIC
stereophile.com

December 2021 Jazz Record Reviews

Gear Box GB1571CD (CD, available as download, LP). 2021. David Weiss, prod.; Maureen Sickler, eng. In a perfect world, critics would hear a band live then write a review of their new album the following morning. It rarely works out that way, but it just did. The Cookers played Jazz Alley in Seattle last night. This review is underway 12 hours later.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Anthrax Revisited Early Milestones On 40th Anniversary Series was a top 21 story from June 2021: Anthrax members revisited some early milestones for the band in the band's 40th anniversary video series. While continuing to win over new fans with each show in support of 1990's "Persistence Of Time", the group share memories of teaming up with Slayer and Megadeth on the Clash Of The Titans tour.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday Dickey Betts: Performing With The Allman Brothers Band On ‘Letterman’

Today marks The Allman Brothers Band co-founding guitarist Dickey Betts‘ 78th birthday. Born Forrest Richard Betts in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 12, 1943, Dickey began his musical journey at an early age, playing just about anything with strings he could get his hands on, and went on to form the band Second Coming with future ABB founding bassist Berry Oakley in 1967. Berry would bring Dickey into a fledgling group spearheaded by guitarist Duane Allman who already had a drummer named Jaimoe. Another drummer, Butch Trucks, joined and when Duane’s brother Gregg Allman returned from Los Angeles, The Allman Brothers Band was formed in 1969.
MUSIC
NRVNews

12/18: The Kruger Brothers Live

Join us at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:30 pm for a live show with The Kruger Brothers. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show. This show was rescheduled from April 9, 2020. Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger began playing...
FLOYD, VA
antiMUSIC

Stone Temple Pilots Shared Early Version Of 1996 Classic 2021 In Review

The Stone Temple Pilots had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they shared a previously-unreleased "early version" of their 1996 single, "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart". The track was released as a preview to the expanded reissued of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop," which was released in July and features a remastered version of the album, along with rare alternate versions of tracks and their full at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, FL concert from March of 1997, according to hennemusic.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas

Music legend Eric Clapton has announced a Christmas Eve treat for fans when he will released his brand new single that will be entitled "Heart Of A Child". He is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals, as well Nick Ingman as the string arranger and conductor and Everton Nelson as the string leader.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band 2021 In Review

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band was a top 21 story from June 2021: Black Stone Cherry took to social media on June 2nd to share the sad news that they have parted ways with bassist Jon Lawhon, who decided to leave for personal reasons. The band wrote, "To...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
musicconnection.com

Live Reviews: Evan Roth

Players: Evan Roth, vocal, keyboard; Adam Gust, drums; Tim Kozba, guitar; Eric Sitner, bass. Material: Evan Roth is a keyboard player and singer-songwriter whose writing style closely resembles Chris Martin of Coldplay. Martin, who was influenced heavily by a band called Travis (not to mention U2), seemed to ooze out of Roth at every turn during the performance. Hints of Martin, Travis and U2 slowly eased out of Roth during “Growing Up” and “Mystery Woman,” whose intro, by the way, was a great opener.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Hank May

Players: Hank May, vocals, guitar; Sean Lean, guitar; Max Foreman, keys, steel pedal guitar; Patrick Taylor, bass; Dylan Gardner, drums. Material: Hank May might be one of the most quotable personalities in the indie rock scene. His humorous adlibs are liable to engage an audience member before, after and during the rendition of original compositions like “High on LCD.” The raw sincerity of his interplay with random spectators often provides context for his love songs and a summary of his bachelorhood. May is an Angeleno who spent four years, during his twenties, living in New York City. A place that undoubtedly influenced the lyrics for “Modern Medicine.” An alternative rock song filled with personal accounts about substance abuse, introspection and heartbreak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Fox Violet

Material: Thea Juliette is the sole writer, producer, rhythm guitarist and vocalist for her band Fox Violet. The Europe-based outfit played the Hotel Café on a beautiful autumn evening, producing music with a ‘60s, grunge/pop vibe, complete with super-angry vocals and eerie guitar tones. The music—hard-driving most of the time—had its tender moments. “Trenches” is a standout, starting slow and mellow as it chronicles a teenager getting irritated with life and having to face their darkest fears. The song reaches a crescendo with a most moving finale, providing a very touching moment.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC

