Rare Allman Brothers Band Early Live Recordings Reissued 2021 In Review

Players: Hank May, vocals, guitar; Sean Lean, guitar; Max Foreman, keys, steel pedal guitar; Patrick Taylor, bass; Dylan Gardner, drums. Material: Hank May might be one of the most quotable personalities in the indie rock scene. His humorous adlibs are liable to engage an audience member before, after and during the rendition of original compositions like “High on LCD.” The raw sincerity of his interplay with random spectators often provides context for his love songs and a summary of his bachelorhood. May is an Angeleno who spent four years, during his twenties, living in New York City. A place that undoubtedly influenced the lyrics for “Modern Medicine.” An alternative rock song filled with personal accounts about substance abuse, introspection and heartbreak.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO