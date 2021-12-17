ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Singled Out: CARV.R's Struck (feat. Casey Desmond)

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARV.R just released his new collaboration with Casey Desmond called "Struck" and to celebrate we asked CARV.R (Cristian Carver) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I learned an immense amount throughout the process of putting all of this together. From a music production standpoint to a video...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Aeon Station's Fade (Kevin Whelan of The Wrens)

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan just released "Observatory", the debut album from his new project Aeon Station, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Fade". Here is the story:. Secretly, this might be one of my favorite songs I've done to date. The first fave to...
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Oblique Dream – “Designer Suntan” (feat. Katie In)

“Suntan” is a lushly entrancing track from Oblique Dream Designer, a project from producer/songwriter Abram Shook that features guest vocalists. A dreamy sophisti-pop gem, “Suntan” marks the project’s first single, and features Katie In (of the Des Moines-based band Pink Neighbor), in addition to backing vocals from Emily Cross (Loma, Cross Record). A mellow bass line and tranquil synth builds to an expansion around the 40-second mark, when a spritzy synth line and more fervent vocals captivate. The bouncy synth flickers kick off the verses with enchanting allure, the dual-vocal interweaving of In and Cross sending chills with a nostalgic sophisti-pop pull. “Designer Suntan” is a gorgeously melodic and stylistically savvy track from Oblique Dream.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Give In's Flinch

Los Angeles rockers Give In recently released their new single "Flinch" and to celebrate we asked Chase Eden to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. It started with a girl. Surprising, I know. Anyway, I'd been at her house and it hadn't been a tranquil visit so I was leaving late. A little too late, in hindsight, but homeward bound I was. As I was driving, young lust was being replaced by exhaustion and I could feel my eyes getting heavier and heavier. I turned up the Parkway Drive I already had blaring, bit my tongue, and kept driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metalinjection

Writing Songs From Random Drum Grooves #12 Feat. CHARLOTTE WESSELS (Ex-DELAIN)

Gear Gods overlord Trey Xavier is back with another song written entirely with drum grooves chosen by dice roll, and he’s brought ex-Delain vocalist Charlotte Wessels with him!. Check it out below, and if you’re feeling particularly inspired, then maybe grab some Toontrack drum packs here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desmond
Stereogum

JennyLee – “Stop Speaking” (Feat. Dave Gahan) & “In Awe Of”

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg also makes her own music under the name JennyLee. For the past couple of months, she’s been releasing her first solo material in years through the JennyLee Singles Club, a series of limited edition 7-inch singles using her own abstract paintings as cover art. We’ve heard tracks like “Newtopia,” “Tickles,” and “Heart Tax” already. And today, the series concludes with the release of two final songs.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Vehicles
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
People

Wolf Van Halen Says He Sometimes Catches Himself Performing Like His Dad Eddie: 'It Just Happens'

Even if it's unintentional, Wolf Van Halen sometimes finds himself making similar moves to his late dad Eddie when he's on stage. "It just happens," he tells PEOPLE. Wolf (via his band Mammoth WVH) is prepping for a big year: his debut single "Distance" is nominated for best rock song at the 2022 Grammys and he's hitting the road alongside rock band Dirty Honey for the massive Young Guns Tour in January. The tour is set to prove that rock and roll is far from dead.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey & Her Twins, 10, Jump In The Snow After Hitting The Hot Tub In Aspen — Watch

The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado. Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.
ASPEN, CO
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Delivering New Song For Christmas

Music legend Eric Clapton has announced a Christmas Eve treat for fans when he will released his brand new single that will be entitled "Heart Of A Child". He is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals, as well Nick Ingman as the string arranger and conductor and Everton Nelson as the string leader.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Former Byzantine Drummer Matt Wolfe Dead At 46

Byzantine shared the very sad news earlier this week that their former drummer Matt Wolfe had "passed away from a long battle with addiction." He was 46. Wolfe appeared on five of the group's albums, including their 2004 debut, "The Fundamental Contempt", before he parted ways with the group in 2015.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy