Singled Out: CARV.R's Struck (feat. Casey Desmond)

“Suntan” is a lushly entrancing track from Oblique Dream Designer, a project from producer/songwriter Abram Shook that features guest vocalists. A dreamy sophisti-pop gem, “Suntan” marks the project’s first single, and features Katie In (of the Des Moines-based band Pink Neighbor), in addition to backing vocals from Emily Cross (Loma, Cross Record). A mellow bass line and tranquil synth builds to an expansion around the 40-second mark, when a spritzy synth line and more fervent vocals captivate. The bouncy synth flickers kick off the verses with enchanting allure, the dual-vocal interweaving of In and Cross sending chills with a nostalgic sophisti-pop pull. “Designer Suntan” is a gorgeously melodic and stylistically savvy track from Oblique Dream.
