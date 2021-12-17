ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4 2021 In Review

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Anthrax had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed the origins of The Big 4 in an installment of their 40th anniversary video series. At a time when they were touring in support of 1987's "Among The Living", the New York...

antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
antiMUSIC

Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen was the subject of a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed that their it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love". "Freddie wanted to be Aretha Franklin," says guitarist Brian May, "you have to bear this in mind,...
antiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star 2021 In Review

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star was a top 21 story from April 2021: Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and Megadeth are considered the Big 4 of Thrash Metal, but Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante believes that it was NWOBHM legends Iron Maiden who created Thrash. Benante made the comments...
antiMUSIC

Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle 2021 In Review

Mr. Bungle scored a top 21 story from May 2021 after they released a video for their cover of the van Halen classic "Loss of Control" that they debuted during their Halloween 2020 streaming special,. The cover has been released as a single and comes from the forthcoming package captured...
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen had a top 21 story from June 2021 after he shot down the rumors that that Van Halen recorded 60 tracks from their final studio album, 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth". He was promoting his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and was asked about the rumors...
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God 2021 In Review

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he shared that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his...
canadianbeats.ca

Review – Big Wreck

Everything about the latest release by longtime Canadian-American rock fixtures Big Wreck is on a huge scale, and I’m not speaking only of the band name. Big Wreck 7.1, the first EP in a proposed three-volume collection, may consist of only five songs, but at between 4 and 7 minutes each they collectively make for a longer listen than a lot of full-length albums out there. The music is consistently refined and heavy, the vocals deep and massive. As far as standouts go, “Bombs Away” has a particular intensity to it, opening with dark acoustic guitar and ambiance before fierce percussion and metal-style riffs take hold (the latter to be followed later with one hell of a solo), while “Fields” has an especially warm, upbeat feel to it. The others fall somewhere in between the two, one common feature being melodic and grandiose choruses. The memorable hook of “High on the Hog” perhaps best emblemizes this with its dynamic peaks of gruff and guttural singing atop a solid bed of instrumental brilliance.
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Florida Performance Of 'Sad But True'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a November 4th show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The concert was part of the band's fall US tour, which will wrap up this...
Music
antiMUSIC

Queen's Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You' Revealed 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he shared the inspiration behind the band's 1977 classic, "We Will Rock You", in an episode of the group' weekly video feature, The Greatest. May's idea to create the anthemic opening track on the band's sixth...
Siliconera

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Sophia Revealed

Another person will join Jack Garland’s party. The next Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin character is Sophia. She’ll be fighting alongside the warriors in the game. However, at the moment we only have an idea about how she looks. Details about how she fights weren’t revealed. But we do know Laura Post is her English voice actress and Mayumi Asano voices her in Japanese.
antiMUSIC

Eighteen Visions Covered Alice In Chains Classic 2021 In Review

Eighteen Visions captured a top 21 story from June 2021 after they shared their take on the classic Alice in Chains hit "Them Bones". The original version of the track appeared on Alice in Chains' 1992 album "Dirt". 18V had this to say about their cover of the song, "Alice...
antiMUSIC

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again was a top 21 story from June 2021: Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers ages are becoming a "real factor". Whitford made the comments...
antiMUSIC

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band 2021 In Review

Black Stone Cherry Founding Member Exited Band was a top 21 story from June 2021: Black Stone Cherry took to social media on June 2nd to share the sad news that they have parted ways with bassist Jon Lawhon, who decided to leave for personal reasons. The band wrote, "To...
antiMUSIC

Urge Overkill Premiere New Song 'How Sweet The Light'

Urge Overkill have released their brand new single "How Sweet The Light". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Qui", which is set to hit store son January 28, 2022. "Qui" marks the iconic band's first new album in over a decade. "How Sweet The Light" follows their release of a cover of the George Michael classic "Freedom".
Siliconera

One Piece Film Red Shanks, Original Outfits Revealed

The Twitter account for the upcoming film One Piece Film Red revealed the Straw Hat Pirates’ exclusive movie outfits and confirmed Shanks will appear. While the art is uncolored, it still allows viewers to have a good look at the unique fashion Luffy and his friends will be sporting during the movie. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, designed the outfits.
antiMUSIC

Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas

Fans will have another chance to watch Metallica's 40th anniversary concerts this Christmas weekend, with special rebroadcasts online via The Coda Collection (U.S.) and Amazon Prime (Internationally). The iconic band took the stage at the Chase Center in their adopted hometown of San Francisco last week to perform two special...
antiMUSIC

Bourbon House Share 'I Got Trouble' Video

Bourbon House have released a music video for their latest single, "I Got Trouble." The song comes from the group's third studio album, "Into The Red". Jocelyne Berumen directed and produced the new video and they group had this to say about the clip, "We basically got to time travel for a day with the making of the 'I Got Trouble' video.
antiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Went Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release 2021 In Review

The Foo Fighters enjoyed a top 21 story from June 2021 when they revealed that they were are to boogie on Record Story Day by releasing a limited edition vinyl album under the banner of their alter ego, the Dee Gees. Entitled "Hail Satin", the record was made available on...
