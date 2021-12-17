ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Avalanche going on Covid pause, game vs. Sabres on Wednesday is postponed

By Mike Harrington
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule. The Sabres' game Wednesday night in KeyBank Center vs. the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed, as the Avs,...

Sabres wary of Covid outbreak heading into uncertain holiday break

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. With three games shelved for...
Sabres Mailbag: Is UPL here to stay? What should fans expect from Alex Tuch?

Difficult decisions await whenever the Buffalo Sabres play their next game. The New York Islanders are on the schedule Monday in KeyBank Center, but we were reminded this week that so much is uncertain as the NHL tries to complete an 82-game season amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Three Sabres are...
Cale Makar
Darcy Kuemper
Erik Brady: Fox sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak embraces the 'mom jokes'

Lindsay Czarniak is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports who worked the Bills game the other day. She loved her weekend in Western New York. “I feel like Buffalo is just so warm, even when it’s freezing,” she says. “The people are so warm, and that trickles down to the team, too, in a strange way. It’s just an awesome place to be, one of those cold-weather environments that I actually look forward to.”
#Covid#The Buffalo Sabres#The Colorado Avalanche#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Nationwide Arena#Avs#Eastern#Ahl#The Toronto Maple Leafs
SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
