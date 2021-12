A Rockaway, N.J., man was charged Wednesday in connection with the death of his 5-week-old daughter earlier this year. The man, identified Wednesday as 30-year-old Joseph Tarquini IV, called 911 at 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 21, to report an unresponsive infant at a home in the borough and when first responders arrived they found him and his baby, according to a joint statement from the Rockaway Borough Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

ROCKAWAY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO