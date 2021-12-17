ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How to stream Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s new song Poison

By Nikki Main
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPYQN_0dPrfqS900

THE Weeknd and Aaliyah's song, Poison, dropped on Spotify today, 20 years after her death.

Aaliyah passed away from a plane crash on August 25, 2001 while on her way back from filming a music video in the Bahamas.

When was Aaliyah and The Weeknd's song released?

Since Aaliyah's death in 2001, fans of the R&B singer have been waiting for her music to be released on music streaming platforms.

In August, Aaliyah's uncle and Blackground 2.0 founder, Barry Hankerson released her album, One in a Million, surrounding the anniversary of her passing.

The Weeknd released Poison ahead of Aaliyah's posthumous album release of Unstoppable, set to stream on Spotify in 2022.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd,” Hankerson said in a press release.

“I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”

The album will feature other musical artists including The Weeknd, Drake, and Future.

How did The Weeknd collab with Aaliyah?

Hankerson said The Weeknd reached out to him about three years ago to discuss a collaboration on one of Aaliyah's songs.

Although it didn't come to fruition at the time, Hankerson said now was "the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering."

The song's release comes just in time for the Christmas holiday, and Hankerson said her posthumous album, Unstoppable, will bring joy to the fans who loved her.

“Aaliyah would love hearing herself with the current stars of the industry that she cared so much about,” he said.

“And that’s all I wanted to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btl0w_0dPrfqS900
Aaliyah passed away from a plane crash in 2001 Credit: Getty

Was Aaliyah's music well-received on Spotify?

The release of Aliyah's One in a Million album skyrocketed to the number three spot in the world.

Hankerson thanked Aaliyah's fans and the musical artists who contributed to the production and music in Unstoppable on Instagram, saying Aaliyah's "signature sound" will continue to bring fans joy for years to come.

While many people said they were thrilled to have access to Aaliyah's music, many people took to Twitter on Friday to criticize The Weeknd and Hankerson, claiming they were profiting off Aaliyah's music.

"Heard the New Weeknd and Aaliyah record and …….we need to let our Babygirl rest," one person posted.

Another said, "Really disappointed and upset and what they did with this Aaliyah track. pls don’t release anymore anything is this is the kind of “care” they’re gonna take with her music."

Hankerson apologized in August for the delay in releasing Aaliyah's music and said, "I’m sorry it took so long, but when you lose a family member so unexpectedly, it takes time to deal with that type of grief.

"I decided to release Aaliyah’s music in order to keep her legacy alive."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

How Did Aaliyah Die? A Recap Of the R&B Singer's Passing

It’s not news that the music industry has suffered great losses over the years. From Whitney Houston's untimely passing to the death of rap icon DMX, it’s been a tough time for music fans. In fact, most people can recall where they were once they found out the news that their favorite celebrity had met their demise. That’s the case for many Aaliyah fans.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Barry Hankerson
Vulture

Listen to Aaliyah’s First Single in over a Decade With the Weeknd

Through Blackground Records 2.0/EMPIRE, the late Aaliyah released her new single “Poison” with the Weeknd, marking her first new track in over 15 years according to a press release. The release comes months after Aaliyah’s discography was made available to streaming services in August. The “Poison” track was written by Aaliyah’s longtime collaborator and friend Static Major and the Weeknd. It was produced by DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, mixed by Mike Dean, and engineered by Shin Kamiyama. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd,” said Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Aaliyah's Posthumous "Poison" Collab With The Weeknd Faces Backlash For Production Quality

Aaliyah's posthumous music rollout continues with a new collaboration with The Weeknd titled "Poison." The new single from the late singer and the After Hours artist arrived on Dec. 17, but it was almost immediately hit with backlash from fans who are dragging the song for its production quality. "Why does Aaliyah sound like she left The Weeknd a voicemail and he decided to record it himself ??? Fix it now !" one Twitter user wrote.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Follows Drake & Chris Brown By Landing Posthumous Aaliyah Collaboration

While there’s long been rumblings of a posthumous Aaliyah album, HitsDailyDouble has reportedly uncovered the first sign of the project’s imminent arrival. On Tuesday (December 14), HDD picked up on an Aaliyah and The Weeknd collaboration titled “Poison” that will be soon sent to Urban AC radio stations across the United States. The track is set to be released on Blackground 2.0.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

New Music Releases December 17: Aaliyah, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Big Time Rush and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. It's a great weekend to listen to The Weeknd, as the Canadian crooner pops up on FKA Twigs' latest release, "Tears in the Club," as well as a new posthumous release from Aaliyah, titled "Poison." The Aaliyah track comes after the late singer's music catalog was recently added to streaming services -- 20 years after her tragic death -- and precedes a new album, Unstoppable, set for release in 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Poison
KESQ

20 years after her death, Aaliyah is duetting with The Weeknd

A “new” song by Aaliyah has hit the airwaves, two decades after her death. “Poison,” which also features Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, was unveiled on Friday, marking her first release since 2012’s “Enough Said.”. Aaliyah sings the lines: “How can I explain myself to you?...
MUSIC
MetroTimes

A posthumous Aaliyah record is finally coming, and The Weeknd is on the first track. But is it worth it?

After many years of speculation and bitter dispute over the rights to her legacy, new music from Aaliyah, the late R&B star from Detroit, is finally here. Blackground Records 2.0, the revived version of the label started by her uncle and music mogul Barry Hankerson, dropped a new track titled “Poison” on Friday, featuring the popular Canadian singer The Weeknd.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah, The Weeknd & SAINt JHN Deliver For This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

The year is coming to an end but there's been a rush of new music that dropped in the past few weeks. We received some major releases from some of hip-hop's and R&B's finest, and it seems like plenty of labels and artists wanted to give fans one last drop before 2021 closes out and 2022 begins. We got a heap of dope new music this week, and as usual, we highlight the best of the best for our weekly R&B Season playlist update.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Aaliyah, The Weeknd release collaborative single

Blackground Records and Empire have dropped “Poison,” a new collaboration between Aaliyah and The Weeknd, to digital providers. The song is set to appear on Aaliyah’s posthumous studio album due at a later date. The track comes two decades after the tragic passing of Aaliyah, who died...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

FKA Twigs Releases New Song & Video ‘Tears In The Club’ Feat. The Weeknd

Earlier tonight when FKA Twigs took to Twitter to announce that she was dropping a new single tonight, she did so in a way that got fans hyped. She told people that they’d get what they’d been wanting from her for a long time and said that she noticed people eating off of her art.
MUSIC
Highway 81 Revisited

EXCLUSIVE: SLEEPLORE STREAMS NEW SONG ‘EASY’

Sleeplore debuts its new track, “Easy,” today in advance of the Dec. 15 release of its self-titled debut EP. With his first EP as Sleeplore due next week and the project’s first live show in the rearview mirror, Clyde Rosencrance recently joined us to chat about the endeavor that has been a few years in the making. After years of working as a producer and band member, Rosencrance revealed the challenges and advantages of working on his own music, his songwriting process and the achievement of finally bringing Sleeplore to the stage at the recent Electric City Music Conference. You can watch the interview here.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS Top Year-End Streaming Charts

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Pooh Shiesty were among the artists topping the major streaming services’ year-end charts, according to a list distributed Thursday by the Digital Media Association, of which Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube are members. DIMA noted that streaming continued to rise in 2021, and that major hip-hop and reggaeton artists garnered many of the top spots in the year-end lists, “benefitting from streaming platforms’ ability to drive discovery and the exploding popularity of Latin music.” DIMA CEO Garrett Levin said, “The story of music in 2021 was defined by the amazing artists, both familiar and new,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

KARNIVOOL Streams First New Song Since 2013 "All It Takes"

Karnivool is streaming now streaming a new song "All It Takes," which is their first effort since the 2013 album Asymmetry. The song was produced and mixed by Forrester Savell, who also worked on Karnivool's Themata and Sound Awake albums. No new album has yet been announced, though the band was in the studio as early as 2019.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
281K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy