House ready to support a state worker payraise, but bonus may be a different discussion

By Chris Lawrence
Metro News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice wants to propose a five percent payraise for all state workers and a 2.5 percent one time bonus to combat inflation. The Governor made those announcements this week. The funds would come from the general revenue fund and he plans to make it part of...

Metro News

Governor announces support for state employee pay raises, plus a bonus

Gov. Jim Justice today announced support for a 5 percent pay raise for state employees, with hopes for approval in next month’s regular legislative session. “In the up and coming session, we are going to join hands together. We are going to do an additional 5 percent pay raise for all state employees,” Justice said during a livestreamed announcement this morning with Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.
Metro News

Justice makes appointment to vacant House seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Michael Honaker to a vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Honaker, a Lewisburg resident, will represent the 42nd District, which includes parts of Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe counties. “I am honored that Governor Justice has appointed me to...
