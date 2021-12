It has been a year like no other for Mortgage Professional America – and we have you to thank. Having broken a host of traffic records during the year, the MPA team has enjoyed its most successful year to date, both in terms of readership and sponsorship. It was also the year that saw the US website merge with its counterparts Canadian Mortgage Professional, New Zealand Adviser and Mortgage Professional Australia to create a global superpower in the world of mortgage publishing. On behalf of the team, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank readers and sponsors alike for their support throughout the year and look forward to further raising the bar in 2022.

