ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Staggering Spike in New COVID Cases Statewide

bigislandnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 797 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 91,067. Two new COVID-related fatalities were reported. A total of 29 new infections were identified on the...

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Doh#O Ahu#Hawai I#Big Island#View Comments
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbs12.com

COVID cases spike and doctors see breakthrough cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One-third of all new COVID19 cases here in Florida are breakthrough cases according to The Florida Department of Health. This comes as 29,568 new cases for the week were reported on Friday bringing the case positivity rate over 5 percent. CBS12 News spoke...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Downward Trend As State Approaches 1 Million Total Positive Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a day where Gov. Tim Walz announced his family tested positive for COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,396 virus cases and 41 more deaths. The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of Monday morning, brings the state’s total positive cases to 990,047 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 10,197. Three of the deaths included people in their 40s. Most of the deaths were recorded in December. In hospitals as of Monday, there are 355 patients with the virus in the intensive...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore leaders announce new actions to combat spike in COVID-19 cases

Baltimore City leaders are taking more action following an alarming increase in hospitalizations amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday all city recreational sports would be suspended until the end of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WFXR

VDH reports largest COVID case spike since early October with 3,074 new cases; 78 new hospitalizations as of Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 3,074 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day case spike since Oct. 6 — and 30 new virus-related deaths on Thursday morning, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 991,221 confirmed and probable cases and 14,868 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 366 Cases in Kane, 9,784 Statewide; New Omicron Case in Suburban Cook; U.S. Passes 800,000 Deaths

OVERVIEW: Omicron Could Overwhelm U.K. Hospitals; U.S. Death Toll Tops 800,000; Cornell Shuts Down Ithaca Campus. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring, the Associated Press reports.
KANE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy