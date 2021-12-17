ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New online Master Gardener training begins on January 19

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for the University of Missouri Extension. “One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn...

