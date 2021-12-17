Pfizer: Vaccine for kids 2 to 4 didn't produce adequate response, adding third dose to trial regimen

Brand names are widely used when we want to refer to a specific product — an Apple computer, a Tesla car. Sometimes brand names are so widely used that they take over — we ask for a Kleenex instead of a tissue. Drugs have two names. The brand name is the one that’s chosen by the company making it and that company is the only one allowed to use the name. (The name that the company proposes is reviewed by Health Canada.) Brand names are almost always short and catchy so that doctors will remember them. Generic names are assigned at...

