'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How To Watch Paramount+’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’: Time, Cast, Live Stream Info, and More

From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, the new series is a stark retelling of Western expansion. Per Paramount, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains as they seek a better future in America’s promised land: Montana. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett (and cameos from Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks), the first two episodes of 1883 will also air on Paramount Network over the next two Sunday nights (more details below).
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘1883’: TV Review

So as I was saying when I reviewed Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown last month, the Yellowstone creator makes bombastic, macho throwbacks, shows that your uncle or father might celebrate because “they don’t make ’em like this anymore.” To be more specific, though, Sheridan makes shows (and movies) that are classic Westerns without actually necessarily being Westerns. Yellowstone, or features like Sicario or Hell or High Water, have the geography and character archetypes of a Western, brought into the present day for a slight revisionist twist. Even something that isn’t a clear genre match, like Mayor of Kingstown, finds Sheridan...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Outsider.com

When Can You Watch ‘1883’ Episodes 2 And 3 on Paramount Plus?

“1883” finally premiered on Sunday, Dec. 19, and we’re already chomping at the bit for episodes 2 and 3. So, when can we expect the next two installments?. Well, episodes 1 and 2 were made available on Paramount+ with the premiere. Paramount+ is currently $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month for premium. As for when episode 2 will be available on the Paramount Network, it looks like we’ll all have a nice little holiday present on Dec. 26. in the form of “1883.”
TV SERIES
wnypapers.com

'Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience' a worldwide digital performance

Special livestreamed concert presented by Moment House airing globally in four time zones Dec. 19-20 Pentatonix has announced “Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience,” the three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling artist’s full-length streamed concert via Moment House. The exclusive live show will be streamed on the premium social live media platform on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19-20 (depending on territory). The show will highlight the band’s sixth and latest holiday album, “Evergreen,” as well as other holiday classics from the group’s five other Christmas albums.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Fey Returns To ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Michael Che — Watch

Dec. 18’s ‘SNL’ episode was a shuffle due to COVID! In a last minute switch, Tina Fey replaced Colin Jost on ‘Weekend Update.’. Cute the time machine: Tina Fey is back on Saturday Night Live! The 51-year-old unexpectedly popped in to host Weekend Update in place of usual host Colin Jost, 38. “It’s not what you think — he’s having work done,” she joked alongside Michael Che. The duo were on the main stage at Studio 8H versus the news desk set up, performing for an audience of just three: Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson and of course, host Paul Rudd.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Omicron Comes for The Bachelorette

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette was pretty typical, in many respects: The show’s lead, Michelle Young, ended things with one of the finalists, Brandon Jones, and got engaged to the other, Nayte Olukoya. As is customary, a live studio audience was on hand to watch the conclusion of a reality saga that was filmed months ago. Then the season’s principals reunited onstage for an “After the Final Rose” post-show special, in which Young alternated between gushing over her fiancé and sitting down with the man whose heart we all just watched her break in front of all of Bachelor Nation. But if and when future anthropologists study tape of the Season 18 finale, they’ll notice something strange happening in real time: the pandemic creeping into the frame.
CELEBRITIES
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Goopy [w/Anna Seregina & Kyle Mizono] (in LA) 12/17

2019 was a time where we got to see the groundbreaking duo that is Anna Seregina and Kyle Mizono go up at stages all around LA and dazzle audiences doing whatever the hell they wanted. Usually, that would involve one of them interrupting (or coming out of nowhere to help) the other and do some of the most beautifully absurd comedy we’ve seen in our tenure at TCB.
ENTERTAINMENT

