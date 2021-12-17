Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Baking cookies is a holiday tradition for many, but it's easy to overestimate the amount you actually end up needing. If you've made a few too many for your annual cookie swap and are wondering what to do, turn to your freezer. "Freezing cookies is a great time saver and it never hurts to have cookies on hand," says Molly Wenk, food stylist, baker, and host of our Frosted video series. You can freeze already baked and unbaked cookies, as well as the dough itself, but there are a few things to consider before doing so, including the type of cookie you're trying to freeze and how to properly store them.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO