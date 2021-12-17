ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Clean Recipe Cookie Doughs

Crafting premium, free-from cookies from the comfort of home just got a whole lot easier with Home Dough that aims to deliver impressive quality and flavor in a convenient format. The dough comes in packs of three that come frozen and are crafted with simple, clean ingredients that would traditionally be used when crafting recipes from scratch. The non-GMO certified cookie doughs come in three varieties including Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Toffee and Molasses Ginger Spice, which are perfect for festive get-togethers for crafting together.
Ready-to-Bake Gingerbread Doughs

The Pillsbury Gingerbread Cookie Dough is launching as part of the brand's ready-to-bake products for the holiday season that will help to make the tedious process of crafting cookie dough a lot easier for avid bakers. The limited-edition cookie dough comes in a roll that is east to open and roll out to craft cookies in your choice of shape using a cookie cutter. The product is suited for being baked as well as eaten raw thanks to the Safe to Eat badge for those who like to snack on raw dough as they bake.
How to Make Salt Dough Ornaments

The best ornaments on the tree are the ones that are handmade. We tried our hand at Salt Dough Ornaments (see what we did there?) made out of ingredients you’re guaranteed to have in your kitchen. This project is easy, not messy (seriously!), and will keep your kids occupied!
Thriving on vegan donuts at Dough Joy in Ballard

When it comes to nutrition, our bodies need a few basics to keep us fueled. We require protein, carbs, fats and a handful of micronutrients in order to survive. But besides those fuel sources, our bodies need one additional item to really thrive: donuts. A great donut is often the difference between surviving and thriving.
Holiday-Scented Sensory Toys

'The Dough Parlour' is known for its scented modeling doughs and has recently released the ‘Winter Holiday Box’ to celebrate the season. The kit comes with one mini laminated play mat, three Arctic-themed cutters, a wooden rolling pin, and four holiday-inspired dough tubs that smell like peppermint, gingerbread, mint chocolate, and cranberry. A bonus gift is included, which is another surprise dough tub.
Do-it-all cookie dough for holiday baking

MILWAUKEE - If ‘baking’ is on your holiday to-do list, you're not alone. But instead of making several styles of cookies, Jennifer Goldbeck of Delicately Delicious shares one base cookie dough recipe that can be made into different flavors and baked together in a sheet pan for cookie bars.
Home Dough debuts three frozen cookie doughs

JACKSON, WYO. — Home Dough is launching with a line of clean label, non-GMO frozen cookie dough products. Available in chocolate chip, oatmeal toffee and molasses ginger spice varieties, the cookie doughs are made with the same ingredients that shoppers use when baking from scratch, according to the company. All three flavors feature organic butter, eggs, sugar and flour and contain between 180 calories and 190 calories per serving. Gluten-free versions are set to debut later in 2022.
Enchanting Phygital Sensory Experiences

Gifts of the Forest is Nespresson's phygital experience. The sensory experience is an enhanced Nespresso boutique with augmented reality, adding a digital experience to its festive campaign. Nespresso combines physical and digital interactive sensory elements to create a phygital space. The innovative experience intends to reference the rich biodiversity of...
HELP! Panettone dough broken!

Hi - I had the final dough ingredients added except for butter and the fruit - and now it is a goopy mess - see image. Is there a way to save this? Also - to get a better idea of the consistency, here is a horrific video of the mixer in action...
Single-Crust Food Processor Pie Dough

This single-crust food processor pie dough is wonderfully versatile: I use it for at least 75% of the sweet and savory pies I make. It has great flavor and a flaky texture; it’s easy to handle; and it freezes well. 10 Tbsp. (1¼ sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into...
The Case for Making Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer turned bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker) Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it—basically, every vehicle to slather on a lot of butter. Today, he’s discussing the pros and cons of whole-wheat pizza dough.
Add Cream Cheese To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic with shutdowns and a lack of workers. The industry is now struggling with another challenge. Food shortages are now spreading to local bagel shops – that’s because it’s hard to find cream cheese. Kraft-Heinz, which makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese, says demand has increased since the pandemic started. This year the company reports it is shipping 35% more product than last year. The company ran a promotion the weekend before Christmas suggesting alternative holiday desserts for people who can’t find their product. The company even offered a $20 reimbursement to 18,000 customers. Cornell University professor...
Macro-Friendly Edible Sugar Cookie Dough

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth without straying too far from your healthy diet? Try Oxygen Ambassador Hannah Dawson’s recipe below. Ingredients (makes 5 servings) 1 tbsp of butter or coconut oil, melted and slightly heated. 1/2...
Edible Cookie Dough Board

There’s no party like a cookie dough party! Three delicious flavors of edible cookie dough–chocolate chip, double chocolate, and funfetti–are surrounded by a sea of sweets like rainbow sprinkles, mini marshmallows, cookie crumbs, and waffle chips for the ultimate DIY dessert. We heat-treat the flour and leave out the eggs so this dough is safe to eat raw! Adding baking soda helps mimic the flavor of traditional cookie dough, but feel free to leave it out.
Recipes: Three holiday tarts made with dough that doesn’t need to be rolled

Making pie crust — which can shrink, crack, bubble, or come out tough — can take all the fun out of preparing the holiday dessert spread. So, we developed a dough with a mixture of all-purpose and almond flours that is pressed into the tart pan, no rolling needed. The resulting crust has great flavor and texture, doesn’t shrink or slump when blind-baked, and gives us more time to focus on the fillings, including one inspired by the all-American peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich. A filling of sour cherries macerated in brandy provides a tart and fruity contrast to a layer of frangipane, a French-style almond custard.
Rende Progress Capital funds Daddy’s Dough Cookies

A local racial equity lending firm made a loan to a Black- and family-owned food business. Grand Rapids-based Rende Progress Capital (RPC) said Friday, Dec. 10, it provided a loan of an undisclosed amount to Daddy’s Dough Cookies, a Grand Rapids-area wholesale cookie business founded in 2015 by MarcQus and Tawanna Wright.
The Best and Easiest Ways to Freeze Cookies and Cookie Dough

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Baking cookies is a holiday tradition for many, but it's easy to overestimate the amount you actually end up needing. If you've made a few too many for your annual cookie swap and are wondering what to do, turn to your freezer. "Freezing cookies is a great time saver and it never hurts to have cookies on hand," says Molly Wenk, food stylist, baker, and host of our Frosted video series. You can freeze already baked and unbaked cookies, as well as the dough itself, but there are a few things to consider before doing so, including the type of cookie you're trying to freeze and how to properly store them.
Mancini’s Bakery Creates 7-Foot-Tall ‘Doughman’ From Bread

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Frosty the Doughman” isn’t just a fairytale anymore. The snowman came to life at Mancini’s Bakery Thursday, made all out of bread. Mancini’s said it took seven of their workers just to get the 7-foot-tall and 200-pound doughman in and out of the oven. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Orr) Mancini’s asked customers on Facebook to either pick whether they made a Guinness World Record-breaking Christmas tree or a snowman, and Frosty took the cake. Or, bread. It’s now the second year the bakery created a giant holiday bread sculpture. Last year, they made a giant Christmas tree. The doughman will be on display at both the McKees Rocks and Strip District locations during holiday operating hours.
Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
