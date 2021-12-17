Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting at Norton Shores bar

Norton Shores police have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday at MiBar.

RELATED: Police ID man shot and killed at Norton Shores bar

They’re looking for Kyle Dekker Robbins, described as a 40-year-old, 6-foot, white man about 180 pounds from the Muskegon area, according to a wanted poster released Friday.

Police consider Robbins armed and dangerous and said not to approach him.

Anyone with information can call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

NSPD - Wanted by WXMI on Scribd

Dawn Dobberstein, the daughter of the owner of MiBar, wrote a letter to the community after Thursday's shooting:

On behalf of our family here at Mibar, we are heartbroken that such a horrific event has happened at our establishment. This tragedy is so surreal and unexpected.



We pride ourselves in providing a warm and inviting environment for our customers to come, enjoy relaxing, listen to music and have a cocktail while visiting with friends.



My mother has spent 17+ years building the business she has always dreamed of. She loves the people and is overjoyed when customers are having a great time. She is very generous and giving having barbecues on the deck, thanksgiving dinner for people with out families, Halloween parties (fully decorated inside and out) with a haunted tiki bar, new years eve parties, St Patrick’s day parties, she also hosts benefits. She provides these activities in hopes that customers will have fun, meet new people and make memories to last a lifetime. Let’s just say if you are not having a good time either she or her employees will make you smile or laugh.



She built a tiki bar on the patio for people who like sitting outside. You can also sit inside the tiki bar. While you’re out there you can play a game of huge Jenga or darts free. Inside the bar she has a pool table. A beer pong table to use for free. The bar is decorated nicely, it’s not a hole in the wall.