Titans' David Long: Won't play Sunday

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers will meet for a Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Titans are looking to get back on track following a Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans can clinch the AFC South this week with a win and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts, who face the Arizona Cardinals.
Perhaps no quarterback in the NFL has had to do more with less over the past month than Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The 33-year-old QB lost rushing champ Derrick Henry on Nov. 2 to a broken foot, and he’s had to throw to a depleted receiver group that’s lacked A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson for the better part of four weeks.
The Tennessee Titans are set to host the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night to kick off Week 16 of the NFL season. However, they will be without two key components of their offensive line. According to Titans writer John Glennon, Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold will not be available to...
The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans battle for playoff seeding in a Thursday Night Football game that will most likely mimic how Thursday night games usually go. It’ll undoubtedly be pandemonium when the time comes. It has all the fixin’s. Jimmy Garoppolo has played well in the second half of the season but always feels due to lose a linebacker in coverage and throw a hilarious interception. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill is finding out how difficult life is without his top weapons.
The Tennessee Titans clawed their way back from being 10 points down at half-time to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 with just seconds remaining.Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards through the air for the first half but upped his game after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown.Tannehill led his side on a 55-yard, 13-play drive at the start of the third quarter which ended with kicker Randy Bullock slotting a 38-yard field goal which marked the Titans’ first points.THAT'S GAME! Tennessee comes back and WINS! #Titans📺: #SFvsTEN on @NFLNetwork📱: https://t.co/3mPIe4up1m pic.twitter.com/89BMinxbCZ— NFL (@NFL) December 24,...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
