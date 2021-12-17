Natrell Jamerson: Placed on COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
The Minnesota Vikings still have a chance to make the playoffs this season but there are a number of teams that stand in the way of that possibility. 2021 has been an up and down season for the Minnesota Vikings. At times, they look like they are a playoff-caliber team while they can seem like an inept squad at other teams, making them a tough team to evaluate.
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback who was being recruited by multiple colleges, died from surgery complications on Wednesday. He was 18. The Roper family made the announcement on his social media page:. "Hey guys, it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just...
The Falcons have essentially been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the 49ers, and their issues in the trenches were exposed yet again against a physical football team. I’m still of the belief that the Falcons should take the best player on the board in the draft and look to free agency to fill their needs, even with a limited amount of cap space. Atlanta can always extend Grady Jarrett and make a trade or cuts to free up space as well. Here are ten names that I have in mind going into this offseason.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears needed all 60 minutes to finally reach the end zone with a score that was too little, too late in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Soldier Field. 1. This was the 31st game, playoffs included, the Bears have played during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m not sure there was a crazier week at Halas Hall, with the possible exception of the ...
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
The Washington Football Team played its Tuesday night game without its top two quarterbacks. Now, it might play Sunday without its defensive play caller. The team announced it placed linebacker Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. Holcomb has played all but 13 defensive snaps this season and has...
The Chicago Bears will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in Week 16. On Thursday, the team moved the 11th-year pro to the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him doubtful to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing four games with an...
