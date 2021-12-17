Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Ruled out for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys offense is at less than peak efficiency these days. After exploding out of the gates early this season, they’ve been running in mud since the start of November. Since Week 9, Dallas’ offense has only rated 24th in the NFL in EPA. Given Week 9...
The Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday was an ugly one for Tom Brady and that's because it marked the first time in 15 years that he's been shut out in a game. It also marked the first time ever that he's been blanked at home. Over the...
The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night. During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2. Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of...
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
