Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records: See Her Achievements

Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton is ending 2021 with a bang.

On Thursday (December 16), the country icon, 75, was presented with three new certificates in Nashville, Tennessee by the Guinness World Records for some massive accomplishments. While two of her new records are credited to her having the most decades (7) and most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (both for a female artist), Parton also broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general. To date, she has had 109 songs find placement on the Billboard list.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored," Parton in an interview with Guinness World Records.

"I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this. I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!” she continued.