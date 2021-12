When the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was introduced, it was apparent that Samsung was somewhat listening to the market as the price of the phone dropped $200 compared to last year’s model. However, $1,800 is still a tough pill to swallow, even if you get it subsidized through your carrier. Over the holiday rush, we’ve seen some pretty great deals for the Fold 3, but the best ones still required you to trade in your old phone in order to take advantage. In a surprise Flash Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the Z Fold 3 to just $1,350, coming at its lowest price ever.

