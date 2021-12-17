ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Set for September 2022

musicfestnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Set for September 2022. After a two-year delay because of the pandemic, the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival is scheduled for September 2-4 (Labor Day Weekend), 2022. Scruggs, the father of bluegrass banjo, who passed...

musicfestnews.com

snntv.com

Bradenton Riverwalk Seafood & Music Festival premiered this weekend

BRADENTON (WSNN) - The first-ever Bradenton Riverwalk Seafood & Music Festival kicked off this weekend. Paragon Festival brought its Siesta Beach Seafood & Music Festival to the Bradenton Riverwalk. This free event had lots of seafood, places to shop, and of course live music. Some of the performers included Twinkle...
BRADENTON, FL
gratefulweb.com

High Sierra Music Festival Returns for 30th Anniversary

Celebrating its 30th year in 2022, High Sierra Music Festival is continuing to add to its milestone-year party, returning to Quincy, CA, June 30th through July 3rd. Today’s lineup appeals to as broad a range of fans as ever before, all the while keeping true to High Sierra’s legacy; an environment that has kept fans and musicians thrilled to return year after year, for three decades.
QUINCY, CA
gratefulweb.com

Levitate Music and Arts Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

Levitate's signature summertime celebration of music and art is back for its 9th annual celebration this July 8, 9 & 10 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds! The largest iteration yet of the beloved homegrown festival, Levitate will bring its signature blend of world class artists and emerging local acts. This year’s...
FESTIVAL
wamc.org

Lake George Music Festival

The Lake George Music Festival celebrated their 10th Anniversary this year at a new home and they are now gearing up for a beautiful 11th season. After years of concerts in local churches, outdoor parks and community centers, the Festival moved to the historic Carriage House at the Fort William Henry Hotel. This morning we welcome the festival's founder, Alexander Lombard, to give us an update on the year in review, ongoing renovations to the new home and a preview of the coming season.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
gratefulweb.com

Waynestock Music Festival Returns in June 2022

Waynestock is a one of a kind annual event that's been continuously running for over two decades. Combining all the elements of a music festival with a variety of adventures to be had in nature's ultimate outdoor playground - The New River Gorge of WV. ~ Adventure by day -...
FESTIVAL
Click10.com

Grooving at the North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach, FLA. – Jam band fans packed the North Beach Bandshell this weekend for the North Beach Music Festival. Some fans traveled from as far away as Massachusetts and New York to rock out to smoking sets from The Motet, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Aqueous and Spafford; whose members also wrapped up Saturday night with an all-star jam!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
rosevilletoday.com

2022 High Sierra Music Festival Lineup

Quincy, CA – Celebrating its 30th year, High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, CA is scheduled for early summer 2022. High Sierra has and always will be a purposefully intimate, uncrowded event, and fans know they should get tickets early for the best prices. Tickets-including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV parking, and vehicle passes-are on sale now and can be purchased here.
QUINCY, CA
musicfestnews.com

Suwannee Spring Reunion is Back!

After a two year Covid-induced layoff, Suwannee Spring Reunion has been announced for March 17-20 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Featuring some exciting progressive bands and some of the regulars that make up the Suwannee roots festivals family, the lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled By Turtles, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sierra Hull, Peter Rowan, Donna The Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale , Verlon Thompson, Roy Book Binder, Jon Stickley Trio, Town Mountain, Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Rev Jeff Mosier Ensemble, The Grass Is Dead, Songs From The Road Band, Two Foot Level, Nikki Talley, Quartermoon, Sloppy Joe, The Low Crows, and Habanero Honeys.
LIVE OAK, FL
#Earls#Bluegrass
ocala-news.com

Inaugural winter festival comes to Morriston

A winter festival is bringing holiday fun to Morriston on select dates through next week. The inaugural Mayhem Ranch Winter Festival is being held at 17830 SE 40th Street in Morriston from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19, and on Tuesday, December 21 to Thursday, December 23.
MORRISTON, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee Music Festival announces headliners for April

The Ocoee Music Festival has officially announced its headliners for 2022. Vanilla Ice, Walker Hayes and Russell Dickerson are some of the many faces performing at the free two-day event. The Ocoee Music Festival, formerly Ocoee Founders' Day Festival, is dedicated to celebrating Ocoee’s small-town traditions with music, community, small...
OCOEE, FL
wgbh.org

Baroque Christmas with Boston Early Music Festival, on Idagio

Join the GRAMMY-winning Boston Early Music Festival and Idagio for a holiday program showcasing masterworks from the Italian Baroque by Arcangelo Corelli and Alessandro Stradella!. Download the Concert Program, including Program Notes, Texts & Translations, and Artist Profiles. Acclaimed Musical Directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs and Concertmaster Robert Mealy...
BOSTON, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Italian Festival Christmas Gala set

Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival will hold its annual Christmas Gala from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Undo’s West in St. Clairsville. The evening will include hors d’ oeuvres and a sit-down dinner with wine and a cookie table, along with an Italian auction, drawings and door prizes. Entertainment will be provided by the nationally renowned band Ray Massa & the Eurorhythms. Tickets are $40 each and $75 per couple. Call (304) 233-1090 for reservations. Surrounded by some of the auction items are, from left, board members Lucia Scaffidi, Erik Schramm, Michele Fabbro, Gay Lucci, Crissy Clutter and Janice Whipkey.
CELEBRATIONS
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Eaton Register Herald

EHS craft show, music festival a success

EATON — The Eaton Community Schools Athletic and Band Boosters brought back their annual Christmas Craft Show & Music Festival Saturday, Dec. 4, giving the public a full day of entertainment and shopping fun. The event took place at the Eaton Community Schools campus located at 600 Hillcrest Drive,...
EATON, OH
travelexperta.com

A Guide To Attending Your First Music Festival

There’s nothing like the excitement of your first music festival. The fun with friends in tents, the music and the potential to make incredible memories. There’s really nothing that can beat it. Of course, it can also be a bit nerve wracking since you may not know what to expect.
MUSIC
WLKY.com

New two-day music festival announced for Indianapolis

A new two-day music festival is being planned for Indianapolis next year. Creators of WonderStruck in Cleveland and the WonderBus Music & Arts Festival in Columbus along with Elevation Festivals announced its new music festival in Indianapolis called WonderRoad. WonderRoad is scheduled for June 11 and June 12, 2022. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlantic City Press

TidalWave Music Festival passes now on sale

ATLANTIC CITY — Tickets for the city's return of beach concerts are on sale now. The TidalWave Music Festival, headlined by Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Dierks Bently, will be held on the beach Aug. 12-14. Three-day passes for the festival range from $249 to $749, according to the festival's website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Aztec

Aztec Music Group hosts inaugural show of backyard concert series

On Dec. 3, San Diego State students joined the Aztec Music Group for good drinks, food and even better performances from local artists. The lively event is the first of the Aztec Music Group’s “backyard series.”. Admission was free for all in attendance. The event’s location on Dorothy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ravallirepublic.com

Fair Trade Festival and Music Concert on Dec. 17

Desiring to make a difference and have a positive impact on the world, Annemarie Barnes is coordinating a “Fair Trade Festival and Music Concert” at Mosaic Church on Friday, Dec. 17. “It’s an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. so people can come when they’d like and...
HAMILTON, MT
WLOX

2022 Crawfish Music Festival tickets now on sale

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - If you still need a Christmas present for that country music lover in your life, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum has you covered. Tickets are now on sale for the 29th Annual Crawfish Music Festival, scheduled to take place April 20-24, 2022. For nearly three...
BILOXI, MS

