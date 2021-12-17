Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Set for September 2022

The Lake George Music Festival celebrated their 10th Anniversary this year at a new home and they are now gearing up for a beautiful 11th season. After years of concerts in local churches, outdoor parks and community centers, the Festival moved to the historic Carriage House at the Fort William Henry Hotel. This morning we welcome the festival's founder, Alexander Lombard, to give us an update on the year in review, ongoing renovations to the new home and a preview of the coming season.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO