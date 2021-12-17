Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival Set for September 2022

After a two year Covid-induced layoff, Suwannee Spring Reunion has been announced for March 17-20 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Featuring some exciting progressive bands and some of the regulars that make up the Suwannee roots festivals family, the lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled By Turtles, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sierra Hull, Peter Rowan, Donna The Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale , Verlon Thompson, Roy Book Binder, Jon Stickley Trio, Town Mountain, Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Rev Jeff Mosier Ensemble, The Grass Is Dead, Songs From The Road Band, Two Foot Level, Nikki Talley, Quartermoon, Sloppy Joe, The Low Crows, and Habanero Honeys.
