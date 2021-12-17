Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

Are you ready to choose once again between the red pill and the blue pill? The final Same-Day Premiere Movie is upon us. Get ready for the fourth (and final?) entry in The Matrix franchise. Director Lana Wachowski states: “I couldn’t have my mom and dad… yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life. It was immediately comforting to have these two characters alive again, and it’s super-simple. You can look at it and say: ‘Okay, these two people die, and okay, bring these two people back to life, and oh, doesn’t that feel good?’ Yeah, it did! It’s simple, and this is what art does and this is what stories do. They comfort us and they’re important.” Do you feel a necessity for Neo & Trinity also? The Matrix: Resurrections opens in available cinemas on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through January 22, 2022. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO