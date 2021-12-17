Wolves basketball collecting animal shelter donations

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletics has announced a partnership with the Newberry County Animal Care and Control. At the next home basketball game (Saturday, December 18), Newberry College Athletics will be accepting donations for the shelter for the holiday season.

Some of the items that the shelter needs are:

• Blankets, towels, beds.

• Treats (cat and dog).

• Kitten and puppy food.

• Double-sided plastic food/water bowls.

• Stainless steel water buckets.

• Cleaning supplies (bleach, laundry/ dish detergent, Clorox wipes, etc.).

• Litter boxes.

• Cat litter.

• Plastic pet taxis.

• Toys.

Fans can bring items to donate at the game and there will be a donation site in the OL Casey Athletics Office for those who want to drop items off during the week. At the basketball games on December 18 against Coker at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., anyone who brings in items to donate will receive free admission to the games.

Newberry County Animal Care and Control will also be hosting their holiday party on December 18, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 240 Public Works Drive. During that time, you can bring donations to support the shelter and also all adoption fees are waived during that time.

If you have any questions, contact Kitty Odom at kitty.odom@newberry.edu or call 803-321-5166.