ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Five healthy berries that you should be eating more of

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerries are packed full of important nutrients and...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berries#Nutrients#Health Benefits#Vitamin#Ess
MedicineNet.com

Which Nuts Are Good for Your Heart? Top 5 Heart-Healthy Nuts

Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. Here are the top 5 healthiest nuts. Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. However, some nuts are healthier than others. Here are the top...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Every Time You Eat Okra, Your Gut, Eyes, and Immune System Reap Serious Benefits

If you live in the American South, okra is one vegetable that's found in abundance, often served deliciously steaming hot straight from the frying pan. Less familiar with it? Okra is a green flowering plant with edible seed pods. Originally, it was cultivated in Ethiopia and by ancient Egyptians in Egypt. From there, it spread through North Africa and the Middle East, eventually making its way to the U.S. through slaves and settlers.
LIFESTYLE
EverydayHealth.com

6 Root Vegetables You're Not Eating (But Should Be)

It’s not news that vegetables are good for your health, and that most of us could stand to eat more. Only 10 percent of Americans get the recommended 2 to 3 servings a day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But vegetables don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
oxygenmag.com

Can You Take All Your Supplements at One Time?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Most of us try to get our fair share of nutrients from our diet alone, but it’s not uncommon to have trouble getting your fill. In fact, research has shown that as many as 90 percent of the U.S. population has a diet lacking in at least one type of dietary nutrient. That may be why an estimated 77 percent of Americans are now taking a nutritional supplement, per the Council for Responsible Nutrition. These vitamins, minerals and herbal products are meant to enhance your health in various ways and can be an effective way to fill in nutritional gaps in your diet.
FITNESS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
thechalkboardmag.com

Do I Need A Multivitamin? 3 Things You Should Know Even If You’re a Healthy Eater

Take 20% off your first order of mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ – details below…. WE KNOW you eat well, but guess what? You still need a multivitamin. I was surprised too. After recently working with a nutritionist to do a ton of testing and bloodwork, we discovered that I had some major nutritional gaps despite what I thought was a top notch diet. She assured me that she sees it all the time amongst those with healthy enough diets and recommended that I take a multivitamin as part of my daily routine.
NUTRITION
ledgertranscript.com

Eat healthy for the holidays, but don’t deprive yourself

With the holiday season upon us, it can be a tricky time of year if you are working to follow a more nutritious diet, or trying to work on your inflammation, or following a special eating plan. But with the right mindset and some great planning it could be easier than you think!
FITNESS
weeklypostnc.com

A Healthy Approach To Eating Over The Holidays

CHARLOTTE – It’s officially the season of cookies and candy canes, sugarplums, and savory pies. But a festive holiday spirit doesn’t mean you have to reach for the sweatpants. Samantha Spain, a registered dietitian at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions in Kernersville, North Carolina, offers 7 approachable ways...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
parentherald.com

Healthy Eating Tips for the Holidays if Diabetes Runs in the Family

For some people, Christmas is a time to indulge in delicious food served during the holiday feast. However, for family members with diabetes, enjoying too much food and sweets could be a health risk. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, 88 million of the population in the U.S....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy