NFL moving Raiders-Browns game to Monday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO