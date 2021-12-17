ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL moving Raiders-Browns game to Monday

By Vincent Bonsignore Las Vegas Review-Journal
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL is moving the Raiders’ game against the Browns from Saturday in Cleveland to Monday after several Browns players landed on the COVID-19 list this week. A recent outbreak of COVID-19 among the Browns...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Compton
reviewjournal.com

1 year later, Derek Carr’s words about finishing ring loud

Eleven months and 12 days ago, Derek Carr spoke to reporters via Zoom immediately after the Raiders ended their 2020 season with a win over the Denver Broncos. Nearly a year later, the mandate he delivered in that interview, and the Raiders’ ability to carry it out, could end up defining their current season while also setting the tone for an incredibly important offseason.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Punter AJ Cole a Christmas ‘trendsetter’

Saturday — Off Sunday — vs. Denver Broncos, Allegiant Stadium, 1:30 p.m. Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m. It has become trendy to refer to “Die Hard” as a Christmas movie and even to invoke the Bruce Willis action film when discussing favorite holiday films.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Raiders Browns#Covid#Vinnybonsignore
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy