The Blackhawks’ game with the Panthers on Tuesday has been postponed

CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, the Blackhawks are having a game postponed due to COVID-19 issues on an opposing team.

The NHL announced that the Florida Panthers’ games would be postponed due to numerous positive COVID-19 cases on that team. That includes their game against the Blackhawks at the United Center that was scheduled for Tuesday, December 21st.

That is the second postponed this season for the Blackhawks because of the virus, joining this past Monday’s called-off game against the Flames due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests on the Calgary team. That team remains on pause until December 23rd.

Along with the Flames and Panthers, the Colorado Avalanche has also had games called off due to COVID cases as they will be on pause through the NHL’s holiday break.

Tonight’s game at the United Center against the Predators remains on despite a few cases of the virus popping up on the Nashville team over the past week. They had seven players and five coaches out for their game against Colorado on Thursday night, but they still managed to beat a COVID-depleted Avalanche team at home.

Meanwhile, the rest of the NHL and players are taking extra precautions with cases rising across the league along with the rest of North American.

“Right now we’re testing a little bit more, obviously starting yesterday. We’re just a little more cautious,” said Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. “Obviously the rules on the road are different, of course. But everyone’s just got to be careful with what’s going around the league right now.”

