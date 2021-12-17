Group holds clothing giveaway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Food Bank and First Fruits Community Church will partner for a distribution event this week. Food will be handed out during a ‘Fifty Turkey Giveaway’ on Saturday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This is on a first-come, first-serve basis....
FLINT, Mich. - Today donation with love held a holiday gift registration event for children ages 5 to 10 for a Happy Holiday Giveaway. The registration took place at the oak Business Center, 2712 N. Saginaw St., Flint, Mi 48505. In a statement, the Black Lives Matter president of Flint,...
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Kaboodles Boutique Feeding and Clothing Program will hold their monthly food and clothing distribution on Wednesday, December 15 at Madison Park along with Farm Share. The organizations will give out perishable and non-perishable food items from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. They will also giveaway free clothes and furniture. The food […]
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club partnered with Toys for Tots and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to deliver thousands of gifts to children. A line of cars wrapped around the sheriff’s office before 8 a.m., highlighting the need as hundreds of...
TOLEDO, Ohio — One local family was making a difference at Precious Blood Church this afternoon. Sabina Sanchez, with her husband and 10 kids were doing a Christmas giveaway to those less fortunate with new and used toys and clothing items out of their own home and from donations across the community.
SAN ANTONIO - Christmas came early this year for some children thanks to local non-profit World Lolei. It's the group's second annual "Christmas Cash for Kids" giveaway. The children who were pre-selected had access to $6,500 to buy presents. Organizers of the event said they want to give back to...
Montclair community organizations and leaders are holding a toy giveaway on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will be at the South End Business District, and Santa Claus will be on site, according to the event flier. The giveaway is hosted by Fourth Ward Councilman David...
To help families in need, Avail hospital on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will be holding a free holiday ham giveaway today, December 20th. The hospital posted an event page on their Facebook page saying they are ready to help our community for the holidays. The event will take place...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Holliday Helping Hands organization gave out over 500 toys at the Royalty Event Center in Aberdeen today. Kids picked toys from bicycles, scooters, dolls and more. Most of the toys were donated by community members and other organizations. Santa was there to take pictures with...
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will hold its second Women's Pantry, a distribution of food and household items for women only, on Thursday, Dec. 16. Rebecca Dunnigan, Interfaith community outreach and program director, said the women's pantry will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at Two Rivers Head Start, 1455 Sullivan Road in Aurora.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon on Dewey Avenue was giving back Thursday night. Nina Shabazz organized a Christmas Giveaway to bring families together for a free meal. "This is very important for the community especially during this time with COVID-19 and all the violence...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early to hundreds of county children. On Tuesday afternoon, County Commissioner Wawi Tijeirna will be hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway Parade. It will take place at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and officials...
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Organizations held its annual Great Toy Giveaway on Thursday at the Jacksonville Police Department. The giveaway featured various toys and food items to give away to military families in need for the holidays. “We’ll make sure that those 800 service members who are...
KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Wednesday on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street in Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting a chicken dinner with winter accessories giveaway. A chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5-Star Wings. Winter accessories will be distributed in the form...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With just one week before Christmas, Our Lady of Perpetual Help transformed into Santa's workshop at the North Pole. The community flooded the church with gifts to give away. "Last year, we serviced about 335 children. This year, we believe that we're well above the...
Edmundite Missions will hold a drive-thru Christmas toy giveaway tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be given away as well. Toys are free to be given to children of ages 0 through 18. The giveaway will be held at the Center of Hope, located at 1107 Griffin...
