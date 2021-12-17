ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group holds clothing giveaway

restorationnewsmedia.com
 6 days ago

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

nbc25news.com

BLM holds holiday giveaway for Flint Community

FLINT, Mich. - Today donation with love held a holiday gift registration event for children ages 5 to 10 for a Happy Holiday Giveaway. The registration took place at the oak Business Center, 2712 N. Saginaw St., Flint, Mi 48505. In a statement, the Black Lives Matter president of Flint,...
FLINT, MI
WMBB

Upcoming food and clothing giveaway to take place in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Kaboodles Boutique Feeding and Clothing Program will hold their monthly food and clothing distribution on Wednesday, December 15 at Madison Park along with Farm Share. The organizations will give out perishable and non-perishable food items from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. They will also giveaway free clothes and furniture. The food […]
MARIANNA, FL
fox8live.com

Zulu and partners hold Toys for Tots giveaway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club partnered with Toys for Tots and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday to deliver thousands of gifts to children. A line of cars wrapped around the sheriff’s office before 8 a.m., highlighting the need as hundreds of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nbc24.com

Local family holds Christmas giveaway for families in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — One local family was making a difference at Precious Blood Church this afternoon. Sabina Sanchez, with her husband and 10 kids were doing a Christmas giveaway to those less fortunate with new and used toys and clothing items out of their own home and from donations across the community.
TOLEDO, OH
news4sanantonio.com

World Lolei holds 2nd annual 'Christmas Cash for Kids' giveaway

SAN ANTONIO - Christmas came early this year for some children thanks to local non-profit World Lolei. It's the group's second annual "Christmas Cash for Kids" giveaway. The children who were pre-selected had access to $6,500 to buy presents. Organizers of the event said they want to give back to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wtva.com

Holliday Helping Hands holds annual toy giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Holliday Helping Hands organization gave out over 500 toys at the Royalty Event Center in Aberdeen today. Kids picked toys from bicycles, scooters, dolls and more. Most of the toys were donated by community members and other organizations. Santa was there to take pictures with...
ABERDEEN, MS
WHEC TV-10

Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon holds Christmas giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Brothers and Sisters Unisex Salon on Dewey Avenue was giving back Thursday night. Nina Shabazz organized a Christmas Giveaway to bring families together for a free meal. "This is very important for the community especially during this time with COVID-19 and all the violence...
ROCHESTER, NY
kgns.tv

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina to hold Christmas Toy Giveaway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early to hundreds of county children. On Tuesday afternoon, County Commissioner Wawi Tijeirna will be hosting a Christmas Toy Giveaway Parade. It will take place at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and officials...
LAREDO, TX
WITN

United Services Organization holds toy giveaway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) - The United Services Organizations held its annual Great Toy Giveaway on Thursday at the Jacksonville Police Department. The giveaway featured various toys and food items to give away to military families in need for the holidays. “We’ll make sure that those 800 service members who are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Kankakee Daily Journal

Still I Rise holding food, winter accessories giveaway

KANKAKEE — Starting at noon Wednesday on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street in Kankakee, Still I Rise will be hosting a chicken dinner with winter accessories giveaway. A chicken and spaghetti dinner will be catered by 5-Star Wings. Winter accessories will be distributed in the form...
KANKAKEE, IL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions to hold drive-thru Christmas toy giveaway tomorrow

Edmundite Missions will hold a drive-thru Christmas toy giveaway tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be given away as well. Toys are free to be given to children of ages 0 through 18. The giveaway will be held at the Center of Hope, located at 1107 Griffin...
