Cardinals Only Looking Forward in Absence of DeAndre Hopkins

One of the best weapons in the NFL has been neutralized.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has long been one of the top players not only as a receiver, but in the NFL in general.

So when news came of Hopkins undergoing knee surgery that will likely keep him out of action for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals indeed took a sizable blow to their offensive prowess.

"I guess we'll find out this next month how we play it, but it's hard to replace a player like DeAndre, there's no doubt," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday.

"Defenses play you differently. He's one of the best players in the league so definitely doesn't make it easier when he's not out there. But I'm excited for some of these young guys to get a chance to step up and see where we can take it."

When asked about the challenges without Hopkins, Kingsbury was adamant that play-calling and designing those plays gets no easier.

"I mean, we tried doing it without Kyler and without Hop; that's a challenge," Kingsbury said. "But I like what we have and those guys have stepped up when their number's been called."

One of those guys Kingsbury alluded to was wide receiver Christian Kirk, who has been converted to mainly duties within the slot in the last year of his contract and has reaped the benefits.

Kirk, who is one of two receivers to catch passes in all 13 games this year (Rondale Moore being the other), leads the Cardinals in receptions (53), targets (70), yards (718), first downs by catch (34) and is second only to Hopkins' eight receiving touchdowns with four of his own.

"I mean, from earlier in the year when DeAndre was out with his hamstring injury, we just saw a lot of defenses playing the coverages and the schemes that they kind of predicate themselves on," Kirk said on Friday.

"They didn't do anything too different that we weren't expecting. With DeAndre out there, you see teams obviously adjust to him on the field. And so you may see a little mix up of coverages and certain downs in certain situations, but I think without him out there, you kind of expect them to really hone in on the stuff that they're good at, and play solid defense."

Kirk also acknowledged how Hopkins' absence has impacted the receivers room as a whole, in terms of their mindset.

"I wouldn't say it (our mindset) changes, but I would be lying if I didn't say that the sense of urgency in our room doesn't increase," Kirk said. I think, when you lose a guy like DeAndre and the type of impact that he has, not only on our room, on this team, during the game, I think that you have to fill that void. And guys have to step up and make plays, and you'll have to fill in for his absence."

One of those guys Kingsbury mentioned is receiver Antoine Wesley, who had an impressive training camp and surprised many with his inclusion on the active roster following camp cuts.

"I've always obviously believed in him back in college, I knew what he could do. I thought he was a tremendous player then. When he's had his opportunities here, he's made the most out of them," Kingsbury said.

"So I think just gaining more and more confidence in our system, showing himself he can do it, whether it's scout team or on the field. He's made plays since he's been here in training camp. And so I just think he's starting to build more and more confidence (and) the quarterback has a good rapport with him which always helps."

With a receiver the magnitude of Hopkins missing from the offense, teams are sure to adjust and present a larger challenge for the Cardinals.

However, from Kirk to perhaps Hopkins himself, there's no expectations for the offense to slow down moving forward.

Kirk said, "I think DeAndre would be the first one to tell you that there will be no drop off (in play); he has just as much confidence in us as we do in ourselves. We didn't miss a beat when he was out those couple games. I think we went 2-1 during that span, and of course it hurts losing a guy like him," said Kirk.

"But that's why we're all brought here. We're a team for a reason, we have depth in our room, we have guys all over the offense that are brought here for situations like this. This is the NFL; guys are susceptible to injury playing this game, and we all have to be ready for opportunities at all times."

As Kirk noted, in the NFL, anything can happen and teams must be prepared. That's why the importance of building a legitimate 53-man roster pays dividends down the stretch of the season.

Kingsbury gave praise to Cardinals general manager Steve Keim for putting together a wide receivers room that, much like Kirk mentioned, wasn't fazed when Hopkins went down the first time.

"Steve did a tremendous job of bringing in a lot of players that can play at a high level. And guys have stepped up all year when the numbers have been called. So, we need that to continue," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals, presumably making the playoffs after a 10-3 start to the year, will now have four games to see exactly how both they and opposing defenses react to life without Hopkins on the field.

While there's some hope (perhaps false hope) that Hopkins could be back for Arizona's playoff run, it's clear the Cardinals are focused on moving forward with the team they currently have.