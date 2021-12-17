ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown’s blackbear duet means even more to him because it talks about depression and anxiety

By Carena Liptak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown has had plenty of cross-genre collaborations, but “Memory,” his summer 2021 duet with pop songwriter/producer blackbear is extra special because it addresses some important subject matter. “I don’t really talk about it a lot, but it’s hard for an artist to go through depression because...

