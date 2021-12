Maine detected its first cases of omicron, a new variant that spreads much faster than previous COVID strains, last week in Penobscot County. Omicron has quickly overtaken delta as the dominant variant in the U.S., with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that omicron now comprises 73 percent of all COVID cases on Monday. An unvaccinated Texas man who was previously infected with the virus is the first recorded U.S. death attributed to omicron.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO