Behind The Lens episode 153: ‘An effort at rebranding’

It’s no secret that in New Orleans, low-income renters are being squeezed out. New development simply hasn’t kept up with the need for housing that most working families can afford; and the Covid-19 pandemic has only made the problem worse. Federal rent relief provides crucial short-term aid to people facing eviction, but it doesn’t fix the underlying issue: Housing in New Orleans is too expensive for too many families. The vast majority of the city’s renters live in unsubsidized homes, which means there is no incentive to keep them affordable. Without action, they are vulnerable to the powerful forces threatening affordability in the city: gentrification, climate change, and zoning. We must take steps to address all three now!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO