ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Behind The Lens episode 153: ‘An effort at rebranding’

By Carolyne Heldman
The Lens
The Lens
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this week’s episode, the Orleans Parish School Board is wrapping up its annual charter renewal process. Two schools found out last month that their operating agreements would not be renewed for next year. Another, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter...

thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Lens

LDH official encourages back-to-school covid testing after holidays amid omicron surge

As New Orleans and the nation face a surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious omicron variant, public health officials are asking people to be mindful of the risk of catching and spreading the virus over the holidays and Louisiana Department of Health State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol recommends students get tested before returning to school in the new year.
The Lens

Dr. King Charter School earns three-year renewal

Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School, which was facing a possible non-renewal of its operating agreement with the Orleans Parish School Board, will remain open, NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis announced at Thursday night’s Orleans Parish School Board meeting. Lewis told board members he will grant the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
The Lens

Harris, Thomas defeat incumbents in City Council races

Beginning in January, the New Orleans City Council will have five new members, after both incumbents running in Saturday’s runoff election were defeated by their challengers. In District B, incumbent Councilman Jay Banks lost to attorney Lesli Harris. And former City Councilman Oliver Thomas, who resigned from office more...
The Lens

New Orleans is still facing a housing squeeze

It’s no secret that in New Orleans, low-income renters are being squeezed out. New development simply hasn’t kept up with the need for housing that most working families can afford; and the Covid-19 pandemic has only made the problem worse. Federal rent relief provides crucial short-term aid to people facing eviction, but it doesn’t fix the underlying issue: Housing in New Orleans is too expensive for too many families. The vast majority of the city’s renters live in unsubsidized homes, which means there is no incentive to keep them affordable. Without action, they are vulnerable to the powerful forces threatening affordability in the city: gentrification, climate change, and zoning. We must take steps to address all three now!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
The Lens

Audubon Gentilly used wrong background checks, district alleges

Audubon Charter School Gentilly has failed to conduct employee criminal background checks in line with state law, according to a NOLA Public Schools district warning letter sent to the school last month. “All Audubon Gentilly employees are screened for employment via the Child Care Civil Background Checks (CCCBC) process, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Lusher creates formal renaming committee that will meet publicly

After its previous “renaming study group” drew criticism for meeting privately and was accused of violating the state Open Meetings Law, Lusher Charter School’s governing board on Thursday created a formal committee, which will meet publicly, to consider new names for the Uptown school. Though it was...
The Lens

Most city schools saw declining academic performance during pandemic, state officials say

Three-quarters of New Orleans public schools saw a decrease in academic performance this year compared to 2019, the last year scores were produced prior to the pandemic, according to a presentation by Louisiana Department of Education officials, who presented so-called “simulated scores” at a Monday meeting of its Accountability Commission. According to the department’s calculations, two-thirds of city schools would have received a D or F letter grade had the state issued them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter School#Covid#Cox Communications
The Lens

Years-long dispute over jail size a key issue in race for sheriff

Last month, criminal justice advocates, lawyers, and a former New Orleans City Councilwoman gathered on the steps of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court at Tulane Avenue and Broad Street for a press conference in support of candidate for Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, and with the purpose of “debunking Sheriff Gusman’s attempts to steal credit for reform victories.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Lens

Proposed millage could create 1,500 early childhood seats in New Orleans

The New Orleans City Council is poised to propose a new property tax dedicated to funding high-quality preschool seats. The millage, announced by Council President Helena Moreno, would be considered by New Orleans voters in the city’s April election and could directly fund roughly 1,500 early childhood seats, a vast expansion of the city’s current program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Council adopts regulations to prohibit use of Municipal Auditorium as City Hall

The New Orleans City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved three measures designed to quash any effort to move City Hall to the Municipal Auditorium, and to protect its environs — Congo Square and Louis Armstrong Park — from other “culturally inappropriate uses.”. The first, an amendment to the Comprehensive Zoning...
The Lens

City Council passes 2022 budget, debates Gordon Plaza relocation

The New Orleans City Council approved the city’s 2022 budget on Wednesday, featuring $652 million in general fund spending to run the city’s daily operations and pay the city’s roughly 4,000 employees. The budget was drafted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and the council left that draft largely intact. The council...
The Lens

City bidding out jail’s healthcare contract

The city of New Orleans has put out a request for proposals for companies interested in providing healthcare services for the nearly 1,000 people detained in the city’s jail on any given day — a task that has long been the subject of scrutiny and criticism from court-appointed monitors, civil rights attorneys, and people incarcerated at the facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
888
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy