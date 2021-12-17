Dallas ranks as the worst metro area for health care, report finds

Goranson Bain Ausley ranks number eight among the 2021 Top 100 Workplaces in Dallas. This is the third time the firm is included among the Dallas Morning News annual small company listing that measures employee engagement. The Texas family law firm scored well in areas of alignment to firm values, meaningful work, development opportunities, and valuing different perspectives. Goranson Bain Ausley is the only family law firm in Dallas to receive this recognition. "When you are intentional in creating a high level of collegiality and collaboration, founded in principles of trust, respect, and inclusivity, you sustain a strong culture," said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. "To earn this recognition is a testament to our people and purpose-driven mission, especially at a time when sophisticated technology, a skilled and competent workforce, and a culture based on ongoing learning are essential to serving our clients and delivering the best possible result." The annual employee engagement survey, conducted by Energage, measures culture drivers such as alignment, connection, coaching, and innovation. The award underscores Goranson Bain Ausley's commitment to creating an engaging culture that places people first. Among some of the culture drivers employees cited in the annual survey were: Career Development • Mentoring • Internal training • Continuing Legal Education • Professional Association Membership Innovation • Launching an online confidential intake tool to elevate the client experience with secure technology • Implementation of sophisticated billing, accounting, and practice management system • New hire experience Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion • Commitment to attracting, training, and growing a diverse and inclusive workforce • Formation of a Diversity Equity and Inclusion committee Recognition • Paralegal Day • Administrative Professional Day • Milestone Awards Firm-Sponsored Community Service • Collin County Child Advocacy Center • Red Cross Blood Drive • Lynne Corsi's 17th Annual Dallas County CPS Foster Care Christmas • Salvation Army Adopt an Angel • Pro Bono legal services In addition to the Dallas Morning News Top Workplace award, the family law firm is also recognized with the Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal and Austin Business Journal. About Goranson Bain Ausley Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results. In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

