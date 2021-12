ST. LOUIS (AP) — New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri. Health leaders are warning of an approaching “perfect storm” if more people don’t get vaccinated and take other precautions. Missouri is seeing a seven-day average of daily new cases of more than 3,000. The average dipped below 1,000 in October. Hospitals are overwhelmed in both the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. That’s even before Christmas gatherings and before the fast-moving omicron variant fully takes hold. Data tracked by The Kansas City Star shows the Kansas City region is now averaging around 844 new COVID-19 cases per day over seven days. That’s the highest number since January.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO